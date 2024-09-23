Lexston Mining Corporation engaged i2i Marketing Group, LLC

Vancouver - September 23, 2024. Lexston Mining Corp. (CSE: LEXT) (OTCQB: LEXTF) (the "Company" or "Lexston") is pleased to announce the Online Marketing Agreement dated September 23, 2024 (the "Agreement") with i2i Marketing Group LLC ("i2i") (email: contact@i2illc.com; address 1107 Key Plaza #222, Key West FL 33040; phone: 312-725-3843) for the provision of corporate marketing and investor awareness services for a period of 12 months. Joe Grubb is the principal of i2i. The budget for the services is $400,000 USD. No compensation in securities of the Company will be paid to i2i. i2i is an arm's length party to the Company. To the knowledge of the Company, i2i does not own any securities of the Company.

About Lexston Mining Corporation

The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company, focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects, with the objective to enhance value to all its stakeholders. The Company has mineral exploration projects in British Columbia and Nunavut, Canada.

The Company (OTCQB: LEXTF) trades on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

