Progressive Planet Solutions to Present & Participate in 1x1 Meetings at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2024 in Association with Small Cap Discoveries on Thursday, September 26, 2024

KAMLOOPS, September 23, 2024 - Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. (TSXV:PLAN)(OTCQB:ASHXF), a manufacturer of products for a healthy planet, announced that it will be presenting and participating in 1x1 meetings at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2024 in association with Small Cap Discoveries on Thursday, September 26, 2024 at 2:00 PM (Local Time -PST). Steve Harpur (CEO of Progressive Planet Solutions) will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2024 in association with Small Cap Discoveries

Date: Thursday, September 26, 2024

Time: 5:00 PM Eastern Time (2:00 PM Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51267

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Progressive Planet Solutions, and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2024, please make sure you are registered here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Fairmont Waterfront Vancouver.

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2024 website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

About Progressive Planet Solutions

Progressive Planet, a manufacturing company operating out of Kamloops, British Columbia, is reimagining what's possible when we prioritize our planet's health. Our expertise lies in developing products using our owned mineral assets and recycled materials to create products for a healthy planet.

Our C-Quester™ Centre of Sustainable Solutions is proudly disrupting the cement, agricultural and animal care industries. Our product lines include patented and patent pending products which are developed with the express intent of promoting a healthy planet using naturally occurring minerals and the urban mining of recycled materials. Our products can be found in over 10,000 retail stores across North America.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

Contact:

Steve Harpur, CEO

1 (800) 910-3072

investors@progressiveplanet.com

