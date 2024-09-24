URZ3 Energy Announces Passing of Director Benjamin D. Leboe

VANCOUVER, Sept. 23, 2024 - URZ3 Energy Corp. ("URZ" or the "Company") (TSX-V: URZ; OTCQB: NVDEF) announces with great sadness the passing of Company director Ben Leboe - our wonderful friend, mentor and business partner.

An experienced director and business executive, Ben was a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA), business valuator and management consultant. After beginning his career with KPMG, he went on to serve as the Chief Financial Officer to many organizations, among them Uranerz Energy Corp., and held many directorships, including with URZ Energy Corp. As much or more than his expert advice and considerable business acumen, we valued Ben's calm wisdom, unassuming style, generous mentorship, quick wit and wise perspective.

A devoted husband and father, we are grateful Ben was surrounded by his loving family in his final days. He will be missed dearly.

The Company and the board of directors extends their deepest condolences to Ben's family, friends and business associates.

