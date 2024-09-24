Tajiri to Raise $1,500,000 with Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, Sept. 23, 2024 - Tajiri Resources Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: TAJ) is pleased to announce that subject to TSX Venture approval it will raise CDN$1,500,000 by way of non-brokered private placement. The placement will see the Company sell units priced at $0.05, with each unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company, and one common share purchase warrant. The warrant will entitle the holder to purchase an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 for a period of three years from the closing date. The warrants will be subject to an acceleration clause that stipulates should the common shares of the Company close at, or above, $0.25 for ten consecutive trading days they will be called for exercise within 30 days of the Company providing notice to holders by way of regular press release or will expire. Proceeds from the placement will be used for exploration and development of the Company's mineral projects and for general working capital. Fees may be paid on a portion of the offering and all shares issued will be subject to the mandatory four-month and a day hold period.

About Tajiri Resources Corp.

Tajiri Resources Corp. is a junior gold exploration and development company with exploration assets located in two of the worlds least explored and highly prospective greenstone belts of Burkina Faso, West Africa and Guyana, South America. Led by a team of industry professionals with a combined 100 plus years' experience the Company continues to generate shareholder value through exploration.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

