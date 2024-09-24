Edison Lithium Files Technical Report for Sodium Brine Properties in Saskatchewan

Vancouver, September 24, 2024 - Edison Lithium Corp. (TSXV: EDDY) (OTCQB: EDDYF) (FSE: VV0) ("Edison" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") compliant Technical Report entitled "Alkali Mineral Dispositions, Saskatchewan" dated and effective September 17, 2024 (the "Report") under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Report was independently prepared by Lynn I. Kelley, P. Geo., and is also available on the Company's website at www.edisonlithium.com.

The Company, looking towards a clean-energy future, views sodium-ion batteries as having a place on the future energy landscape, and believes the sodium sulfate found in the alkali lakes of the Great Plains of southern Saskatchewan, as a highly-concentrated and readily-available source of sodium, may be a feasible source for production of some of the various sodium compounds required for battery production.

Nathan Rotstein, Chief Executive Officer of Edison, commented, "Sodium-ion batteries present a cost-effective and sustainable alternative to traditional lithium-ion technology, primarily due to the abundance and lower cost of sodium. With Saskatchewan's rich resources, we are committed to developing this critical resource in the province, positioning Edison as a key player in the advancement of sodium-ion battery technology to not only enhance battery safety and performance, especially in colder climates where the sodium-ion battery has a significant performance edge over the lithium-ion battery, but also contribute to Canada's clean energy initiatives."

The Report is with respect to alkali dispositions, as held by Edison Saskatchewan Resources Corp. ("Edison Saskatchewan"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, on four alkali lakes - Whiteshore Lake, Ceylon Salt Lake, Freefight Lake, and Cabri Lake, in Saskatchewan, Canada (see Figure 1 and Table 1). The alkali disposition at Whiteshore Lake was acquired by Edison Saskatchewan earlier this year (see news release dated April 15, 2024) and the dispositions at Ceylon Salt Lake, Cabri Lake North, Cabri Lake South, and Freefight Lake were acquired by Edison Saskatchewan in 2023 (see news release dated August 25, 2023).

The acquisition of the sodium brine claims described herein was driven by interest in Sodium-Ion battery formulations. For information on Sodium-Ion batteries, visit www.sodiumbatteryhub.com.





Figure 1- Location map showing four closed basin lakes in southern Saskatchewan



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3852/224185_0fbd4f8824a48b2e_002full.jpg

Disposition Parcel Origin Date Area

(acres) A-4613 Cabri North 2023-06-08 1,200.3611 A-4614 Cabri South 2023-06-08 1,200.786 A-4615 Ceylon 2023-06-08 1,279.8505 A-4616 Freefight 2023-06-08 883.873 A-4593 Whiteshore W 2012-01-31 1,487.57

Table 1 - Alkali dispositions held 100% by Edison Saskatchewan Resources Corp.

For further information regarding the sodium brine claims, please visit the Company's sodium-ion properties webpage at https://edisonlithium.com/sodium-ion-properties/.

About Edison Lithium Corp.

Edison Lithium Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mining exploration company focused on the procurement, exploration and development of cobalt, lithium, alkali and other energy metal properties. The Company's acquisition strategy is based on acquiring affordable, cost-effective, and highly regarded mineral properties in areas with proven geological potential. Edison is building a portfolio of quality assets capable of supplying critical materials to the battery industry and intends to capitalize on and have its shareholders benefit from the renewed interest in the battery metals space.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Nathan Rotstein"

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Disclaimer: This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or" should" occur or be achieved. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to exploration of the alkali dispositions, the exploration potential thereof, and the advancement of sodium-ion battery technology are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Edison, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, risks associated with possible accidents and other risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated exploration factors, risks associated with the interpretation of exploration results, the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental clearances necessary to carry out the Company's exploration plans, the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. Edison does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/224185