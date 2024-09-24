F4 and SKRR Hit Radioactivity and Prospective Structures at Clearwater West

Kelowna, September 24, 2024 - F4 Uranium Corp. ("F4" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the summer drilling program on the Clearwater West property has intersected anomalous radioactivity over a 4.0m interval with a maximum of 410 cps in drill hole CWW24-009. The drill program targeted airborne and ground conductors and has concluded, with 6 drill holes totaling 1,317.8m completed. Drill hole CWW24-009 which tested a previously undrilled conductor intersected multiple graphitic and sulphide rich shear zones, as well as the anomalous radioactivity.

Drillholes CWW24-006 and CWW24-007 both tested strong conductance flanked by a resistivity low and ultimately intersected intensely brecciated and strongly graphitic and sulphide rich brecciated fault zone (see Photo 1). CWW24-007 was drilled on the same section line, and up-dip of CWW24-006. Follow-up drilling along strike towards the northeast is proposed for winter drilling. CWW24-009, drilled on the "6C" EM conductor does not currently have ground resistivity coverage, and considering these encouraging results, expanding the existing ground geophysics coverage to the northeast is warranted.

Basement hosted and structurally controlled uranium deposits are often characterized by their association with graphitic and frequently sulphide rich shear zones; these shears in turn present as EM conductors, which are then targeted for drilling. Resistivity surveys are often used as a proxy for alteration, as well as structures; resistivity "lows", in conjunction with conductors represent a typical drill target for uranium exploration.

Summer 2024 Exploration Highlights

CWW24-006: Conductor and Resistivity Target

7.4m shear zone from 112.6m to 120.0 Fault breccia consisting of graphite and extreme sulphide mineralization in breccia matrix



CWW24-007: Conductor and Resistivity Target

5.2m shear zone from 80.5m to 85.7m Fault breccia consisting of graphite and extreme sulphide mineralization in breccia matrix



CWW24-009: Conductor Target

3.6m shear zone from 136.1m to 139.7m Graphitic with moderate sulfide mineralization

0.5m anomalous radioactivity from 145.0m to 145.5m with a peak of 310 cps, and

1.0m anomalous radioactivity from 152.0m to 153.0m with a peak of 410 cps, and

4.0m interval with anomalous radioactivity from 158.5m to 162.5m with a peak of 410 cps

5.6m shear zone from 200.4m to 206.0m Graphitic with strong sulfide mineralization

5.8m shear zone from 250.0m to 255.8m Graphitic with moderate to strong sulfide mineralization







Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10832/224285_8de17c20443ea898_002full.jpg

Table 1. Drill Hole Summary and Handheld Spectrometer Results

Collar Information * Hand-held Spectrometer Results On Mineralized Drillcore (>300 cps / >0.5m minimum) Total Drillhole Depth

(m) Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Az Dip From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Max CPS CWW24-004 609859 6379213 507 312.2 -65.7 No radioactivity >300 cps 212 CWW24-005 609874 6379198 496 311.2 -71.1 No radioactivity >300 cps 221.8 CWW24-006 610313 6377810 507 101.2 -67.5 No radioactivity >300 cps 143 CWW24-007 610333 6377809 499 101.2 -61.7 No radioactivity >300 cps 173 CWW24-008 610189 6377757 500 130.9 -65.2 No radioactivity >300 cps 257 CWW24-009 608466 6377798 497 135.3 -63.6 145.00 145.50 0.50 310 311 152.00 152.50 0.50 310 152.50 153.00 0.50 410 158.50 159.00 0.50 340 159.00 159.50 0.50 <300 159.50 160.00 0.50 410 160.00 162.00 2.00 <300 162.00 162.50 0.50 320

Handheld spectrometer composite parameters:

Minimum Thickness of 0.5m CPS Cut-Off of 300 counts per second Maximum Internal Dilution of 2.0m





Photo 1: Drill hole CWW24-006 Conductor Intercept

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10832/224285_8de17c20443ea898_004full.jpg

Natural gamma radiation in the drill core that is reported in this news release was measured in counts per second (cps) using a handheld Radiation Solutions RS-125 scintillometer. The Company considers greater than 300 cps on the handheld spectrometer as anomalous. The reader is cautioned that scintillometer readings are not directly or uniformly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured and should be used only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive materials. Samples from the drill core are split into half sections on site. Where possible, samples are standardized at 0.5m down-hole intervals. One-half of the split sample is sent to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories (an SCC ISO/IEC 17025: 2005 Accredited Facility) in Saskatoon, SK while the other half remains on site for reference. Analysis includes a 63 element suite including boron by ICP-OES, uranium by ICP-MS and gold analysis by ICP-OES and/or AAS. All depth measurements reported are down-hole and true thickness are yet to be determined.

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) has an option to acquire up to a 70% interest in the Clearwater West Property (see F3 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FUU) (OTCQB: FUUFF) news release dated May 26, 2023, and SKRR news release dated Jan 22, 2023) by making cash payments and issuing shares to F4 and funding exploration work, with F4 serving as the operator during the earn-in period.

Clearwater West is an early-stage exploration project prospective for uranium mineralization. The uranium mineralization model for the Clearwater West property is basement hosted and structurally controlled Athabasca Basin unconformity related deposits.

Summary of the Clearwater West Property:

The Clearwater West Project is located ~20 km outside the edge and in the south-west area of the Athabasca Basin, which is poised to become the next area for the development of major uranium mines in Saskatchewan. It is 13 km south of Fission Uranium's Triple R deposit, located 7 km outside the basin edge on its PLS Property, where a Feasibility Study was recently completed, and 17 km south of NexGen's Arrow deposit. The Clearwater West property is comprised of 3 contiguous mineral claims totaling 11,786 hectares which are immediately south and adjacent to Fission Uranium's PLS property.

Basement hosted Athabasca unconformity related deposits often feature unique characteristics that can be identified by various geophysical surveys. A VTEM survey flown over the property in early 2014 defined electromagnetic (EM) conductors, some of which are interpreted to be possible extensions of the EM conductors identified on the PLS property immediately to the north.

F4's experienced and successful management and technical team, with a track record of three major high-grade uranium discoveries in the Athabasca Basin region since 2010 (Waterbury Lake project J Zone, PLS Triple R deposit and most recently the PLN JR Zone) will operate and manage Clearwater West. F4 currently holds a 100% interest in Clearwater West.

Qualified Person:

The technical content of this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and approved on behalf of the company by Sam Hartmann, P.Geo., VP Exploration of F4 Uranium Corp., a Qualified Person. Mr. Hartmann has verified the data disclosed. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the company's properties but may not be representative of expected results.

About F4 Uranium Corp:

F4 is a uranium project generator and exploration company, focusing on projects in the Athabasca Basin, home to some of the world's largest high grade uranium discoveries. F4 Uranium currently has 17 projects in the Athabasca Basin, several of which are near large uranium discoveries including Triple R, Arrow and Hurricane. F4 has entered into option agreements on several of the properties which call for the incoming parties to make cash payments and issue shares to F4 as well as to incur exploration expenditures on the properties in which they have been granted the option to earn an interest.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the suitability of the Properties for mining exploration, future payments, issuance of shares and work commitment funds, entry into of a definitive option agreement respecting the Properties, are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

