Generation Uranium Gains Exchange Approval and Significantly Expands its Flagship Yath Uranium Project in Nunavut, Canada

Vancouver - September 24, 2024, Generation Uranium Inc. (the "Company" or "Generation"), (TSXV: GEN) (OTCQB: GENRF) (FSE: W85) is pleased to announce the acquisition and approval of the Yellow Frog and Pink Toad Uranium Projects (the "Acquisitions") on the Angilak Trend in the Yathkyed Basin, Nunavut Territory, Canada. The Acquisitions are contiguous extensions to the Company's flagship Yath Uranium Project ("Yath") to the east and west and effectively extend the land package at Yath by approximately over 45%.

Following the Acquisitions, Yath now spans 123.45 km² and enlarges due north and within 3 kilometers of the district-scale uranium project under advancement by ATHA Energy Corp.*. Atha Energy Corp.



Click Image To View Full Size

The Company believes that Yath remains uniquely positioned within the Yathkyed Basin, one of a few global unconformity basins with proven economic potential. The Basin is renowned for hosting commercial grade deposits comparable in scale to the Athabasca Basin in the Canadian Shield of northern Saskatchewan and Alberta, Canada, and McArthur district in Australia*.

Highlights of the expanded and existing Yath package include:

Prospective for high-grade unconformity type uranium deposits and IOCG (Olympic

dam) type deposits.

New geological interpretation with drill-ready targets (Revised in 2012 by Charlie Jefferson).

Historical boulder samples indicate uranium concentrations of 1-10% across all properties.

"With the acquisition now complete of the Yellow Frog and Pink Toad Uranium Projects, we can now move towards a maiden drill program. The acquisition significantly expands our uranium exploration and drilling potential at Yath," said CEO Anthony Zelen. "These strategic additions strengthen our position in the Yathkyed Basin, reinforcing our commitment to becoming a prominent player in the uranium sector. With a solid cash position and approval of the investor relations program, we can now start to really get the word out regarding Generation Uranium "

For additional information on Yath and other company assets, please visit our investor presentation and website.

Terms of the Acquisition

Pursuant to the acquisition, the Company will pay a total cash consideration of $100,000 and issue 8,000,000 common shares to the vendors at closing. Additionally, the Company will grant a 2% NSR royalty on future saleable commercial mineral production at Yath. This acquisition constitutes an arm's length transaction in accordance with Toronto Venture Exchange Policy 5.3.

Derrick Strickland, P. Geo, (L5669), a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 -- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral projects, has reviewed the scientific information that forms the basis for this news release, and has approved the disclosure herein.

*Mineralization on adjacent Properties or Projects many not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Yath Project.

About Generation Uranium

The Company is a natural resource company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Yath Uranium Project, located in the Territory of Nunavut.

