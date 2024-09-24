Element79 Gold Corp. Announces AGSM Results and Director Resignation

Vancouver - September 24, 2024 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM)(OTC:ELMGF)(FSE:7YS0) ("Element79" or "the Company") s pleased to announce the results form the Annual General and Special Meeting (AGSM) held on September 23, 2024. The company is also announcing the resignation of George Tumur from the Company's board of directors.

AGM Results

The Company held its AGM on September 23, 2024. A total of 17,353,815 common shares were voted at the AGM, representing 20.38% of outstanding common shares of the Company. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the AGM, including the election of all director nominees, and the appointment of the auditor.

Board of Director Changes

At the AGM, George Tumur did not stand for re-election to the company's board of directors. At this time Element79 has not replaced Mr. Tumur and will look for a suitable replacement in the future. The company would like to thank Mr. Tumur for his time, contributions and support.

About Element79 Gold Corp.

Element79 Gold is a precious metals mining company with a focus on exploring and developing its past-producing, high-grade gold and silver mine, the Lucero project located in Arequipa, Peru, with the intent to restart production in the near term.

The Company holds a portfolio of four properties along the Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, and the projects are believed to have significant potential for near-term resource development. The Company has retained the Clover project for resource development purposes and signed a binding agreement to sell three projects with a closing date on or before November 30, 2024.

The Company also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Dale Property, 90 unpatented mining claims located approximately 100 km southwest of Timmins, Ontario, and has recently announced that it has transferred this project to its wholly owned subsidiary, Synergy Metals Corp, and is advancing through the Plan of Arrangement spin-out process.

