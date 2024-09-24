Geologica Announces $0.05 / Unit Financing

Vancouver, September 24, 2024 - Geologica Resource Corp. (CSE: GRCM) (FSE: 862) ("Geologica" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the company intends to raise up to $300,000 from the issuance of Units.

The Company intends to issue 6,000,000 Units at $0.05 per unit for total proceeds of $300,000 (the "Units") each Unit consists of a share and a half of a warrant. Each whole warrant may be exercised for 1 (one) share for 2 (two) years from closing for $0.10.

The proceeds of the financing will be used for exploration, and general working capital.

The securities issued under the financing will be subject to restrictions on resale for 4 (Four) months and a day, pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws and the rules of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Geologica Resource Corp.

Geologica Resource Corp. is a mineral explorer, focused on exploration of copper and critical minerals for electrification. Geologica"s Topley Copper Project is located with excellent infrastructure in the Babine Porphyry Belt of central British Columbia (the"BPB"). The BPB is a very active area with major miners investing in junior explorers. The company recently acquired the Titan rare critical minerals/copper/gold and Lincoln copper/gold property in the Atlin camp. Atlin is an under explored area with many operating and past producing precious and base metal mines.

TOPLEY LANDING PROJECT





Further information on Geologica Resource Corp. can be found on the Company's website https://geologicaresource.com/ and on SEDAR at https://www.sedarplus.ca

