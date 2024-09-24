Forge Resources Corp. Commissions Detailed Structural Study at the Alotta Gold-Copper-Molybdenum Porphyry Project, Yukon

Vancouver, September 24, 2024 - Forge Resources Corp. (CSE: FRG) (OTCQB: FRGGF) (FSE: 5YZ) ("FRG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commissioning of a detailed structural analysis study based on the diamond drilling completed to date. The purpose of the study is to identify structural relationships and preferred structural orientations to higher grade gold mineralization. The completion of this study will help determine the proper drill orientations for testing both disseminated and fracture controlled gold mineralization at Alotta.

All 2024 drill cores are orientated;

Select core samples were stained for plagioclase and K-spar, indicating the relationship of enveloping K-spar to higher grade gold mineralization;

Study includes the re-evaluation and relationship of geophysical data, mainly induced polarization to gold mineralization;

The study will help in determine the best orientations for future drill testing.

Lorne Warner P. Geo and President of Forge Resources Corp. states, "To date every drill hole completed on the property has intercepted significant lengths of both disseminated and fracture controlled gold mineralization without understanding the controls and orientations to the mineralization. The completion of this study will help in determining the proper drill orientations for testing both disseminated and fracture controlled gold mineralization at Alotta."

Qualified Person

Lorne Warner, P. Geo., President of Forge Resources Corp. is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About Forge Resources Corp.

Forge Resources Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior exploration company focused on exploring and advancing the Alotta project, a prospective porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum project located 50 km south-east of the Casino porphyry deposit in the unglaciated portion of the Dawson Range porphyry/epithermal belt in the Yukon Territory of Canada. The Company holds a 40% interest in Aion Mining Corp., a company that is developing the fully permitted La Estrella coal project in Santander, Colombia. The project contains eight known seams of metallurgical and thermal coal.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information concerning the Company's intentions with respect to the development of its mineral properties. Forward-looking information is based on the views, opinions, intentions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking information (including the actions of other parties who have agreed to do certain things and the approval of certain regulatory bodies). Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws, or to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results or its securities. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. We seek safe harbor.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/224401