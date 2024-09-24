Royal Gold Presenting at the John Tumazos Very Independent Research 2024 Virtual Conference

Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, "Royal Gold" or the "Company," "we" or "our") announced today that management will present at the John Tumazos Very Independent Research 2024 Virtual Conference.

Jason Hynes, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Business Development, will participate virtually on Tuesday, October 8, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. EDT (9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. MDT). The webcast may be accessed through the Company's website under the Investors/Events and Presentations page. The replay will be available within 24 hours of the presentation.

REGISTRATION:

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/244524125916975706

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Corporate Profile

Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests. As of June 30, 2024, the Company owned interests on 177 properties on five continents, including interests on 38 producing mines and 22 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "RGLD." The Company's website is located at www.royalgold.com.

Contact

Alistair Baker

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Business Development

(303) 573-1660