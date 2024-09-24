Argyle Resources Completes IP Surveying at the Frenchvale Graphite Property, Nova Scotia

Calgary, September 24, 2024 - Argyle Resources Corp. (CSE: ARGL) (OTCQB: ARLYF) (FSE: ME0) ("Argyle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce completion of an Induced Polarization ("IP") geophysical survey at its Frenchvale Graphite Property (the "Property") in Nova Scotia. The IP survey was conducted over an area of historic drilling which has identified an 800-meter trend of marble-hosted graphite, extending to over one kilometer with surface mapping. Results of the 13.5-line-kilometer IP survey are being finalized by the Company's consulting geophysicist and are expected within one week.

The Company's consulting geophysicist designed the IP survey which used a dipole-dipole array with eight potential 25 metre-wide dipoles. This configuration is expected to provide good resolution of near-surface geology while contrasting highly-resistive silicious marble horizons with highly-conductive graphitic zones in the marble.

Preliminary IP results show a 900-meter wide zone of very high chargeability responses, oriented northeast-southwest (Figure 1). These strong IP anomalies are weakly to strongly conductive, suggesting several sub-parallel mineralized horizons. The historical drill holes fall into this large and strong IP zone but the new survey also highlights many untested areas of interest with stronger IP responses.

The final geophysical survey report will include 3D numerical inversions. Results will be combined with compiled historical Property data to direct an upcoming drill program that will target graphite-rich horizons within the marble. Drilling notifications have been submitted to government agencies with approvals expected within one week. A drill contractor has been selected and is available to commence drilling by the end of September.





Figure 1: Resistivity Model for Frenchvale Graphite Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10451/224331_1e5f95bac428da97_001full.jpg





Figure 2: Chargeability Model for Frenchvale Graphite Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10451/224331_1e5f95bac428da97_002full.jpg

Argyle believes the 2023 ban on the exportation of natural graphite from China has heightened the importance of identifying domestic sources of natural graphite. The mineral is now considered critical in many jurisdictions including the United States, Canada, and Nova Scotia owing to its crucial role as a component of batteries and fuel cells. The Company is strategizing around this increasing demand while aiming to contribute to supply chain stability and economic growth.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

'Jeffrey Stevens'

President & CEO

Qualified Person

Marc Boivin (P.Geo), a consulting geophysicist for the Company and considered an independent Qualified Person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical material contained in this news release.

For a discussion of the Company's QA/QC and data verification processes and procedures, please see its technical report entitled, Frenchvale Graphite Property NI 43-101, dated December 11, 2023, which is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Argyle Resources Corp.

Argyle Resources Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring, staking and evaluating natural resource properties in North America. The Company currently holds an option to acquire up to 100% of the Frenchvale Graphite Property located in Nova Scotia, Canada and owns 100% interest in the Pilgrim Islands, Matapedia and Lac Comporté quartzite silica projects in Quebec, Canada. Argyle is engaged in a research partnership with the National Institute of Scientific Research (INRS), a high-level research and training institute funded by the Québec government to conduct exploration programs on the Company's silica projects. The Company was incorporated in 2023 and its head office is located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

