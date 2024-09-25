Copper Fox Announces 2024 Third Quarter Operating and Financial Results

Calgary, September 25, 2024 - Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its unaudited interim consolidated July 31, 2024, financial statements have been filed on SEDAR+.

For the nine months ended July 31, 2024, Copper Fox had a net loss of $826,730 (July 31, 2023 - $882,395) which equated to $0.00 loss per share (July 31, 2023 - $0.00 loss per share). As of the date of the MD&A, September 24, 2024, the Company's cash position was $1,145,000.

During the nine months ended July 31, 2024, the Company incurred $825,069 in exploration expenditures primarily furthering the development of the Van Dyke (Globe-Miami Mining District, AZ), Mineral Mountain (Mineral Mountain Mining District, AZ), Sombrero Butte (Bunker Hill Mining District, AZ) and Eaglehead (Liard Mining District, BC) copper projects. Copies of the financial statements, notes, and related management discussion and analysis may be obtained on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, the Company's web site at www.copperfoxmetals.com or by contacting the Company directly. All references to planned activities and technical information contained in this news release have been previously announced by way of news releases. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Elmer B. Stewart, President and CEO of Copper Fox stated, "During the Quarter, the positive results from the geotechnical study at Van Dyke included a safer, faster and more environmentally friendlier method to develop the decline and that the project's geotechnical data was sufficient to meet the threshold for a prefeasibility study (PFS). The permitting process to allow completion of the four-drillhole "maiden" drilling program at Mineral Mountain and the surface exploration at Sombrero Butte are progressing. The stream water sampling program completed at Eaglehead during the Quarter showed no appreciable changes in the water quality since inception of the program in 2021.

At Schaft Creek, the Schaft Creek Joint Venture (SCJV) completed the field portion of the most comprehensive annual program since formation of the joint venture, budgeted at C$18.7 million. The drilling filled in gaps in the geotechnical data and extended the mineralization in the Schaft Creek deposit to the north. While the preliminary indications from the metallurgical testwork are encouraging, the testwork is progressing slower than expected. Lock cycle testing of the rougher concentrate samples is underway and the testwork program is expected to be completed in Q4-2024. The results of the metallurgical program are necessary to better understand the metallurgical performance of the mineralization and optimize the processing flowsheet design."

2024 Q3 Highlights

On May 22, 2024, the Company provided an update on the application to obtain a permit to conduct drilling operations at its 100% owned exploration stage Mineral Mountain porphyry copper property.





On May 30, 2024, the Company provided an update on its 100% owned Sombrero Butte project which included planning a deep penetrating geophysical survey to define the size and the chargeability anomalies underlying Target #1 and #2.





On June 18, 2024, the Company announced that the 2024 field program at the Schaft Creek project is underway.





On July 10, 2024, the Company announced the results of the geotechnical investigation at Van Dyke copper project. Call & Nicholas was contracted to collect geotechnical data in support of a planned prefeasibility-level design study of a decline from which to establish injection and recovery well stations to enable leaching of the oxidized portion of the Van Dyke copper deposit. Highlights of the geotechnical investigation are as follows: The current drillhole data coverage will support a PFS. Geotechnical parameters of the Gila Conglomerate are generally consistent, and match expected ranges of the Gila Conglomerate in other parts of the Globe-Miami Mining District. A preliminary assessment of the rock quality of the Gila Conglomerate suggests that excavation of the spiral decline utilizing a road header is viable. Shotcrete and rock bolting will be required for permanent ground support. When excavating the decline, a two-pass ground support strategy will consist of a first-pass flash coat (two inches) of shotcrete and a second pass consisting of rock bolts and a final coat of shotcrete.





On July 17, 2024, the Company extended the porphyry trend at Mineral Mountain and suggested the introduction of several phases of molybdenite mineralization during emplacement of the porphyry system. The field portions of the archeological, cultural, and biological investigations required to complete the Environmental Review (ER) have been completed. Results are being compiled. The ER and Solicitation of Public Comments on the Plan of Operations is expected to take approximately four to six months to complete with an estimated cost of US$45,000. The estimated timeline and costs are subject to change contingent on amendments to the scope of work that could be requested by either Federal or State authorities. Utilization of fertility indices supports the porphyry potential of the Laramide-age Mineral Mountain intrusive and has extended the potential strike length of this mineralized trend approximately three kilometers to the northeast. Indicators of distal to proximal hydrothermal activity related to porphyry-style mineralization have been identified within Target #1, #2, and #3.





On July 31, 2024, the Company completed a non-brokered private placement for a total of 5,116,000 units at $0.22 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,125,520.

Subsequent to the Quarter-end

On September 24, 2024, the Company provided an update on the Schaft Creek Project. Highlights of the program are as follows:

The 2024 Geotechnical Drilling Program has been completed with 6 drillholes totalling 2,472 meters (m).

Three of the six geotechnical holes intersected significant intervals of porphyry style mineralization.

The mineralization intersected in DDH SCK-24-472 extended the hydrothermal breccia of the Paramount zone approximately 250 m to the north.

Lock cycle testing of the rougher concentrate samples is underway. The metallurgical testwork is expected to be completed by the end of Q4 2024.

Environmental Baseline data collection continues with surface and ground water sampling and hydrological measurements taken on a monthly basis as well as meteorology, fish and glacial surveys.

Archaeology investigations were conducted in the area around the proposed Tailing Management (TMF) and Rock Storage (RSF) facilities.

Final reports on the 2023 Environmental Baseline programs are under review.

Camp upgrades have been completed to support future programs of up to 85 people, including the commissioning of the solar and battery power system.

Subsequent to July 31, 2024, the Company received $900,000 from the exercise of 3,600,000 warrants.

Elmer B. Stewart, MSc. P. Geol., President of Copper Fox, is the Company's non-independent, nominated Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approves the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release.

Selected Financial Results

3 Months Ended 3 Months Ended 3 Months Ended 3 Months Ended July 31, 2024 April 30, 2024 January 31, 2024 October 31, 2023 Loss before taxes $ 293,185 $ 302,668 $ 230,877 $ 232,117 Net loss 293,185 302,668 230,877 232,117 Comprehensive (gain) / loss 199,184 (167,103)

905,445 (602,417)

Comprehensive loss per share,

basic and diluted 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 3 Months Ended 3 Months Ended 3 Months Ended 3 Months Ended July 31, 2023 April 30, 2023 January 31, 2023 October 31, 2022 Loss before taxes $ 348,787 $ 254,018 $ 279,590 $ 461,137 Net loss 348,787 254,018 279,590 401,137 Comprehensive (gain) / loss 870,509 (43,966)

563,026 (668,062)

Comprehensive loss per share,

basic and diluted 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Liquidity

As at July 31, 2024, the Company's cash position was $689,082 (October 31, 2023 - $1,368,852).

About Copper Fox

Copper Fox is a Tier 1 Canadian resource company focused on copper exploration and development in Canada and the United States. The principal assets of Copper Fox and its wholly owned Canadian and United States subsidiaries, being Northern Fox Copper Inc. and Desert Fox Copper Inc., are the 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Ltd. on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia and the 100% ownership of the Van Dyke oxide copper project located in Miami, Arizona. For more information on Copper Fox's other mineral properties and investments visit the Company's website at www.copperfoxmetals.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Elmer B. Stewart

President and Chief Executive Officer

