Renegade Gold Intersects 14.0 g/t Au over 7.3 m at Newman Todd Gold Project in Red Lake, Ontario

Vancouver, September 25, 2024 - Renegade Gold Inc. (TSXV: RAGE) (OTCQX: TGLDF) (FSE: 0702) ("Renegade" or the "Company") is pleased to report further results from the second phase of drilling at its advanced Newman Todd Deposit, which continues to support the Company's new geological model and exploration strategy (Table 1). Hole NT-24-019 intersected 14.0 g/t Au over 7.3 m including 28.3 g/t Au over 3.5 m at 200 m below surface. Drilling has successfully increased mineralization at depth by an additional 500 m, confirming the deposit extends down from surface to just over 800 m to date.

Highlights

High-Grade Gold Intersections at Key Location: Drilling has confirmed high-grade gold mineralization at the intersection of the Hinge Fault and the Newman Todd deposit. Hole NT-24-019 intersected 14.0 g/t Au over 7.3 m including 28.3 g/t Au over 3.5 m at 200 m below surface (Figures 1 and 2). Hinge is one of multiple faults that intersects the Newman Todd deposit and was the primary focus for phase two drilling.

Further Confirmation of the New High-Grade Geological Model: The strength of mineralization in hole NT-24-019, together with other recently announced high-grade holes (see Renegade news release dated September 12, 2024) provides strong confirmation of Renegade's updated geological model. The model indicates major potential for new, high-grade zones within the Newman Todd deposit, located where faults intersect the 2.2 km long Newman Todd strike.

Ongoing Drilling Strategy: Future drilling efforts will focus on areas down plunge from the intersection of the Hinge Fault and Newman Todd Zone. Targets will also include previously undrilled areas, as well as new zones of mineralization within the hanging wall and foot wall of the Newman Todd structure.

Nav Dhaliwal, President and CEO for Renegade, commented, "These new results are further confirmation that the mineralized system Newman Todd is far larger, and much higher grade, than was previously understood. The new model of mineralization developed by our team earlier this year has resulted in superb drill targeting - extending the deposit in width and depth, and now returning some of the strongest grades drilled on the property to date."

Figure 1. Plan map of the Newman Todd Project showing latest drill results with modelled gold mineralization projected to surface.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9850/224444_4f3bc9d4b4cc9a8b_001full.jpg

Figure 2. Cross section A-A' at the Newman Todd Project looking east, showing recent step out drilling extending width of mineralization and at depth (NT-24-019).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9850/224444_4f3bc9d4b4cc9a8b_002full.jpg

Table 1. Newman Todd Drill Result Highlights

Hole ID Hole Length (m) Azimuth (deg.) Dip (deg.) From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) NT-24-019 453.0 25 -50 343.4 350.7 7.3 14.0 inc.





346.0 349.5 3.5 28.3

Hole NT-24-020 encountered a fault and experienced significant core loss at the target depth, resulting in unrepresentative gold mineralization results for this hole.

About Newman Todd

The 100% owned Newman Todd deposit can be located approximately 26 km west of Evolution's mining operations, just 1 km south of West Red Lake's Mount Jamie advanced deposit. The Newman Todd Zone (NTZ) is the dominant host for gold mineralization on the property and is interpreted to span across the property boundary, over 2 km. The NTZ structure varies in width from 60 to 160 m and is open to depth throughout and is host to multiple styles of mineralization, including multiple breccia vein systems and late high-grade quartz veining, often associated with visible gold.

Recent drilling has given strong confidence that the Newman Todd structure and associated HG gold structures continue beyond a depth of 700 m, beyond double of the previous drill horizon. Increased intercepts of gold mineralization in the HW of the NTZ support that gold mineralization is more widespread than historically thought.

QA/QC

Drill core is logged and sampled at a secure core processing facility in Red Lake, Ontario. Core samples from the drill program are cut in half using a diamond cutting saw with half sent for assay at SGS Laboratories Ltd. in Red Lake, Ontario. The other half is secured and retained at a secure storage facility. All samples are analyzed for gold using standard Fire Assay-AA techniques. Samples returning greater than 10.0 g/t gold are analyzed utilizing standard Fire Assay-Gravimetric methods. In addition to SGS internal QAQC procedures, certified reference materials, blanks and duplicates are routinely inserted into the sample stream as part of Renegades quality control/quality assurance program. Results are monitored regularly for contamination and accuracy.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dale Ginn, P.Geo., the Executive Chair and director of the Company and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

About Renegade Gold Inc.

Renegade Gold Inc. is a growth focused company engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in the Red Lake Mining District of Northern Ontario. As part of its regional-scale consolidation strategy, the Company has assembled one of the largest prospective land packages in and around the Red Lake mining district in proximity to major mines and deposits, as well as along the Confederation Lake and Birch-Uchi greenstone belts. The recent completion of the acquisition of Pacton Gold Inc. extends the Company's ownership in Red Lake to over 89,600 hectares of prospective and diversified exploration properties with significant potential for gold and critical minerals on trend with the major structures hosting known gold occurrences in the Red Lake mining district today.

