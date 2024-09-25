Agnico Eagle Provides Notice Of Release Of Third Quarter 2024 Results And Conference Call

Stock Symbol: AEM (NYSE and TSX)

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2024 - Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle" or the "Company") today announced that it will release its third quarter 2024 results on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, after normal trading hours.

Third Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call and Webcast

Agnico Eagle's senior management will host a conference call on Thursday, October 31, 2024, at 11:00 AM (E.D.T.) to discuss the Company's financial and operating results.

Via Webcast:

To listen to the live webcast of the conference call, you may register on the Company website at www.agnicoeagle.com, or directly via the link here.

Via Phone:

To join the conference call by phone, please dial 416.945.7677 or toll-free 1.888.699.1199 to be entered into the call by an operator. To ensure your participation, please call approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register your phone number here 30 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call to receive an instant automated call back.

Replay Archive:

Please dial 289.819.1450 or toll-free 1.888.660.6345, access code 80122#. The conference call replay will expire on November 30, 2024.

The webcast, along with presentation slides, will be archived for 180 days on the Company's website.

About Agnico Eagle

Agnico Eagle is a Canadian based and led senior gold mining company and the third largest gold producer in the world, producing precious metals from operations in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico. It has a pipeline of high-quality exploration and development projects in these countries as well as in the United States. Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading environmental, social and governance practices. Agnico Eagle was founded in 1957 and has consistently created value for its shareholders, declaring a cash dividend every year since 1983.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agnico-eagle-provides-notice-of-release-of-third-quarter-2024-results-and-conference-call-302258002.html

SOURCE Agnico Eagle Mines Limited