Eldorado Gold Provides Q3 2024 Conference Call Details

VANCOUVER, Sept. 25, 2024 - Eldorado Gold Corp. ("Eldorado" or the "Company") will release its Third Quarter 2024 Financial and Operational Results after the market closes on Thursday, October 31, 2024, and will host a conference call on Friday, November 1, 2024 at 11:30 AM ET (8:30 AM PT).
Q3 2024 Financial and Operational Results Call Details
The call will be webcast and can be accessed at Eldorado Gold's website: www.eldoradogold.com, or via: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=EB9o82Zh.
Conference Call Details
Replay (available until December 6, 2024)
Date:
November 1, 2024
Vancouver:
+1 412 317 0088
Time:
11:30 AM ET (8:30 AM PT)
Toll Free:
1 855 669 9658
Dial in:
+1 647 484 8814
Access code:
6725564
Toll free:
1 844 763 8274
Participants may elect to pre-register for the conference call via this link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10192246/fd5e1d8d60. Upon registration, participants will receive a calendar invitation by email with dial in details and a unique PIN. This will allow participants to bypass the operator queue and connect directly to the conference. Registration will remain open until the end of the conference call.
About Eldorado Gold
Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Türkiye, Canada and Greece. The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities. Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO).
