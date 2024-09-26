O2Gold Announces AGM Results

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2024 - O2Gold Inc. (TSX-V: OTGO) ("O2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders ("AGM") held on Wednesday, September 25, 2024 in Toronto, Canada.



AGM Results

The nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated August 23, 2024 (the "Circular"), which was mailed to O2Gold shareholders of record as of August 26, 2024, were elected to the board of directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly appointed or elected.

Nominee Percentage of Votes For Percentage of Votes Against Scott Moore 74.90% 25.10% Kam Gill 99.93% 0.07% Roger Lemaitre 76.20% 23.80%

A total of 11,067,073 common shares were voted at the AGM, representing approximately 40.33% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

In addition, O2Gold shareholders received the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2023, and approved all of the other resolutions detailed in the Circular and put forward at the AGM, namely:

Re-appointing McGovern Hurley LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year;

Approving the proposed omnibus incentive plan of the Company (the "Omnibus Plan"), to be implemented upon completion of the uplisting of the Company's common shares from the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") to Tier 2 of the TSXV (the "Uplist");

Re-approving the existing stock option plan of the Company, which will remain in effect if the Uplist is not completed or the Omnibus Plan is otherwise not implemented; and

Approving the acquisition of a gold mining exploration property in Quebec through the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding securities of Quebec Aur Ltd. from its shareholders, one of which is a related party (as such term is defined in MI 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions) of the Company.

The Circular is available under O2Gold's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About O2Gold

O2Gold is a mineral exploration company.

For additional information, please contact:

Scott Moore, Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (416) 861-1685

Email: smoore@miningsm.com

Cautionary Notes

Certain of the information contained in this news release may constitute 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements, including (but not limited to) statements with respect to the election and appointment of directors and the Uplist, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, obtaining regulatory approvals. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.