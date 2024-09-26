Valkea Resources to Commence Listing on the TSX Venture Exchange

Vancouver, September 25, 2024 - Valkea Resources Corp. (TSXV: OZ) (formerly Outback Goldfields Corp.) (the "Company" or "Valkea") is pleased to announce that at the opening of the market on September 27, 2024, the Company's common shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") under the ticker symbol "OZ".

"We are thrilled to have completed the acquisition of our projects in Northern Finland and are resuming trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on Friday," commented Chris Donaldson, CEO of Valkea Resources. "I'd like to thank the team at Valkea who have worked tirelessly to get the deal and financing over the line, and am confident that we have set the Company in a new and exciting direction with tremendous potential to increase shareholder value. We are currently finalizing our upcoming field program and budget and expect to announce further details in the coming weeks."

On September 18, 2024, the Company announced the closing of its Reverse Takeover (as defined in TSXV Policy 5.2) (the "Transaction"). The Transaction was completed pursuant to the terms of a share purchase agreement dated May 9, 2024 (the "Share Purchase Agreement") between the Company, S2 Resources Ltd. and Norse Exploration Pty Ltd. Pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement, the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Sakumpu Exploration Oy. The Transaction has now received all final approvals, including that of the TSXV. The total number of issued and outstanding common shares of the Company at the commencement of trading will be 32,245,702.

About Valkea Resources

Valkea Resources (formerly Outback Goldfields) is at the forefront of gold exploration in Finland's highly prospective Central Lapland Greenstone Belt (CLGB). With an extensive portfolio of high-potential projects, including our flagship Paana project, Valkea Resources is committed to discovering and advancing significant gold deposits in one of the world's emerging gold districts.

Chris Donaldson, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements in this news release include but are not limited to commencement of trading on the TSXV.

Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analyses and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Management believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: the benefits of the Acquisition and the Offering; the Company's ability to carry on exploration and development activities; the timely receipt of required approvals; the price of metals; the integration of assets acquired by the Company; and the Company's ability to obtain financing as and when required and on reasonable terms. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include but are not limited to: the Company's early stage of development; the fluctuation of the price of metals; the availability of additional funding as and when required; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; the timing and ability to maintain and, where necessary, obtain necessary permits and licenses; the uncertainty in geologic, hydrological, metallurgical and geotechnical studies and opinions; infrastructure risks, including access to water and power; environmental risks and hazards; risks associated with negative operating cash flow; and risks associated with dilution. For a further discussion of risks relevant to the Company, see the Company's other public disclosure documents.

Although management has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There is no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as, and to the extent required by, applicable securities laws.

