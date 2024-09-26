Relevant Gold Defines Large-Scale Drilling Target at Bradley Peak, Sampling 46.8 g/t Au, 7.8% Cu and 2% Zn in Apex Zone

VANCOUVER, September 26, 2024 - Relevant Gold Corp. (TSXV:RGC)(OTCQB:RGCCF) (the "Company" or "Relevant Gold") announces final results from its 2024 geologic mapping and rock chip sampling program at its 100% owned Bradley Peak Gold Camp in central Wyoming. Results demonstrate widespread high-grade gold and copper mineralization, which refine three previously identified, and reveal three new, high-potential exploration targets (see below, Table 1). The best results came from the Apex Zone, which is marked by high-grade gold and copper from multiple 2-6m+ vein exposures within a >200m wide structural zone traceable for over 2.5 kilometers. Highlights include 46.8 g/t Au, 7.8% Cu and 2% Zn (Figure 2). Multiple drilling targets have been identified along Apex, which are being permitted for drilling next season.

"These stellar ounce-plus gold results from the Apex Zone indicate that a great opportunity is unfolding at Bradley Peak. Apex lies right in the center of a 100 km2 Abitibi-style fold hinge revealed by a detailed 2023 government-funded regional airborne geophysical survey flown over the 200 km long Archean shear zone that cuts across central Wyoming," said Relevant Gold CEO Rob Bergmann. "This belt-scale shear is what drew us to the region in the first place because it cuts the same kind of altered and well-mineralized greenstone rocks we see in very large Abitibi-style gold systems. Our work shows that Apex is complemented by five additional high-potential shear zones - three of which are new - giving us multiple targets for drilling and detailed field work next season".

2024 Project Summary

Relevant Gold's 2024 program mobilized field crews in June and July to conduct a detailed geologic mapping and rock sampling program at its 4,391-hectare (ha) (10,800 acre) Bradley Peak Gold Camp, located in the Seminoe Mountains, Wyoming, USA. Project goals included defining drill targets within the three previously identified Apex, Kortes, and Deserted Treasure zones (see News Release dated 11/07/2023) complemented by systematic exploration across the property where little to no data existed. Three new exploration target areas were discovered: Lost Mine, Olmeh, and East Limb, all lying along previously unmapped shear zones hosting complex quartz/carbonate vein arrays. Lost Mine is the best of these new targets with visible gold and copper carbonate mineralization and historical workings not identified on previous maps (Figure 1). Olmeh and East Limb look favorable but did not get as much attention as the other 4 targets. Detailed work included mapping over 1,880 outcrops along over 50km of shear zones. The program included 557 rock chip samples, of which approximately 7% are significant.

Figure 1. Plan view map of airborne geophysical anomalies draped over LiDAR at Relevant Gold's Bradley Peak Gold Camp. Exploration targets identified by the Company are: 1) Apex, 2) Kortes, 3) Deserted Treasure, 4) Lost Mine, 5) Olmeh, and 6) East Limb.

Summary of Bradley Peak Exploration Targets 1. Apex 2. Kortes 3. Deserted Treasure 4. Lost Mine 5. Olmeh 6. East Limb Highlighted RGC Grades 46.8 g/t Au 2.44% Cu 6.5 g/t Au 6.25% Cu 107 g/t Ag 72.4 g/t Au 1.1% Cu 4.54 g/t Au 25 ppb Au; limited sampling 0.52% Cu >30ppb Au; limited sampling Scale >2.5 km shear zone >1.8 km shear zones >3km2 area >700m shear zone - open along strike >500m shear zone- open along strike >1.5km shear corridor Host Rock Sheared and altered Quartz-Feldspar-Porphyry, intrusive rocks, mafic & ultramafic volcanics Mafic to ultramafic metavolcanics, komatiites, metagabbro and iron-formation. Amphibolite facies mafic metavolcanics, komatiites and intrusives Amphibolite facies metavolcanics, komatiite, serpentinite and metagabbroic rocks Amphibolite facies metavolcanics, serpentinite and metagabbroic rocks Amphibolite facies metavolcanics, komatiites, and metagabbroic rocks Mineralization Style Orogenic gold and/or intrusion-related vein systems Complex orogenic quartz-carbonate-chalcopyrite veins Shear-hosted, orogenic, quartz-carbonate vein array in a broad fold hinge Historic mine workings of a Quartz-Sericite-Ankerite-Pyrite schist with complex quartz veining Quartz-Sericite-Ankerite-Pyrite schist with complex quartz veining Historic mine workings of a Quartz-Sericite-Ankerite-Pyrite schist with complex quartz veining Phase/Status Drill ready - permitting in progress Drill targeting Drill targeting Systematic Exploration Prospect Prospect

Table 1. Comparison of the exploration targets identified by Relevant Gold at the Bradley Peak Gold Camp. Highlighted grades include assays from all previous RGC sampling.

The Apex Target Zone

The Apex Zone encompasses a set of closely spaced, sub-parallel shear zones traceable for more than 2.5 km through amphibolite facies metabasalt and metagabbro intruded by porphyries and mafic dikes. The zone runs through the historic Apex Mine and Sunday Morning prospect workings, which historically reported assays of up to 2.1 g/t Au (see News Release dated 11/07/2023). 2024 work found high-grade gold, copper, and zinc mineralization throughout the zone. The highest-grade sample (46.8 g/t Au) was taken 500 m along strike and 200 m vertically below the historic mine workings, from a 3 m wide mineralized quartz vein within a >10 m wide shear zone outcrop (Figure 3). Gold mineralization appears to have a positive correlation to bismuth and arsenic in the reported rock geochemistry, which supports Abitibi-style orogenic mineralization.

Figure 2: Map illustrating high-grade gold and copper assays from the Company's sampling programs at the >2.5km long Apex Target zone within the central Bradley Peak Gold Camp. Gold values range from >0.015 g/t to the highest-grade assay of 46.8 g/t Au. Copper values range from below detection limit ("BDL") to 7.8%. (Link to larger map view).

Figure 3: Photo showing the lower Apex mineralized vein exposure and the five panel samples that were taken across the sections of the 3 m outcrop exposure; the photo is looking to the southwest.

Looking Ahead

The Company is combining the results of this year's work with previous results and advanced geophysics to begin planning and permitting a robust 2025 drilling program at Apex. Field work to support permitting is currently underway. In addition, further refinement of drill targets is planned, including advanced reprocessing and 3D inversions of existing airborne geophysical data, as well as potentially conducting a targeted high-resolution airborne EM survey over the drill target zones.

QAQC

Samples were submitted to the accredited MSALabs laboratory for preparation and analysis at their Val-d'Or, Quebec and Langley, B.C. facilities in Canada. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using PhotonAssay™ at the Val-d'Or location and multi-element geochemistry at the Langley, B.C. location. All samples were assayed for gold using the CPA-Au1 method with a >250g sample, and separately analyzed for multi-element ICP-MS geochemistry using method IMS-230 with a 4-acid digestion. Overlimit results (>100ppm) for silver (Ag) were further analyzed using the CPA-AgAu1 method with a >250g sample; overlimit results (>10,000 ppm) for copper (Cu), lead (Pb) and zinc (Zn) were further analyzed with the PER-7XX method using a sodium peroxide fusion and ICP-AES analysis.

MSALabs employs an internal QA/QC to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration. Additionally, Relevant Gold's QA/QC program includes regular insertion of CRM standards, duplicates, and blanks in the sample batches to further monitor lab accuracy, precision and equipment calibration. All results and QA/QC have been reviewed by Mr. Brian Lentz, CPG, who is the Chief Exploration Officer and Qualified Person for the Company.

Bradley Peak Project - 2024 Assay Highlights Lab ID Au (ppm) Ag (ppm) Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) Rock Type E258763 46.8 44.1 0.37 Quartz vein with pyrite + chalcopyrite M038689 32.9 10.9 0.16 Quartz vein with strong hematite, limonite alteration H583168 31.64 24.8 0.64 Quartz carbonate sulfide vein with visible gold H583166 11.78 1.8 0.18 Oxidized quartz vein with abundant hematite/goethite M038690 7.02 6.3 0.34 Strongly sheared and folded ultramafic with copper carbonates E258771 4.54 1.6 nil Quartz vein with hematite, limonite and minor pyrite H583167 3.16 2.1 0.29 Quartz-carbonate chalcopyrite vein E258986 1.76 1.8 nil Quartz vein H583199 1.45 1.1 nil Oxidized quartz vein with sulfide casts H583193 1.22 4.1 0.29 Quartz-carbonate-chalcopryite vein H583173 1.19 2.9 0.11 Oxidized quartz vein with abundant relic sulfide casts E258779 1.02 7.3 0.28 Chalcopyrite-pyrite-quartz vein with chlorite screens E258773 0.93 nil nil Quartz vein stringers with iron oxide alteration E258786 0.73 56.2 4.73 Grab sample of malachite-rich quartz vein cobbles from Apex Mine ore pile E258764 0.69 2.65 2.44 Ankerite vein salvage E258796 0.67 3.2 2.31 Rusty, malachite-bearing, coarse-grained actinolite quartz vein selvage E258762 0.53 2.5 0.38 Quartz vein M039094 0.45 8.3 nil Quartz vein M039453 0.41 1.7 0.2 Mafic metavolcanic E258794 0.4 50.7 0.3 0.42 Rusty northwest margin of the ~3m wide Apex Mine quartz vein M038700 0.18 1.8 0.2 Highly altered and sheared mafic metavolcanic M038655 0.15 2.1 nil Quartz vein H583178 0.12 5.7 3.44 Oxidized, quartz-carbonate-chalcopyrite vein H583187 0.12 71.8 7.8 0.2 White, massive quartz vein with copper carbonates and silicates M038654 0.12 8.4 1.25 0.17 Strongly sheared and hematite altered quartz vein M039472 0.12 22.5 0.2 Mafic metavolcanic H583179 0.07 3.6 0.91 Oxidized, quartz vein with relic sulfide casts and copper carbonates M038692 0.07 0.6 0.57 Serpentinite M038695 0.05 3.4 1.97 Strongly oxidized mafic metavolcanic with copper carbonates M038511 0.04 8.6 0.08 0.42 2.1 Quartz vein with gossan M039054 0.03 11.3 0.94 Quartz vein E258807 BDL 1.2 0.616 Mafic metavolcanic E258808 BDL 0.8 0.773 Mafic metavolcanic E258809 BDL 4.6 0.743 Quartz vein M038512 BDL 4.1 0.04 0.36 1 Quartz vein with carbonates and ankerite M038667 BDL 6.5 1.37 Strongly altered, metagabbro with copper M039466 BDL 5.1 1.76 Milky quartz vein with sulfides

Table 2: Highlight assay results from the 2024 Bradley Peak mapping and sampling program. Anomalous gold (>0.1 ppm), copper (>0.5 %), lead (>0.1%) and zinc (>0.1%) results are included. Silver (Ag) has a strong positive correlation to gold mineralization within the sample set and thus is also included in this table for reference. "BDL" stands for "below detection limit". Bolded samples show gold values over 1 ppm, copper values over 0.5% and zinc values over 1%. Gold (Au) is reported by the lab in ppm which is displayed in this table; 1 ppm Au is equivalent to 1 g/t Au.

QP Statement

The scientific and technical contents of this release have been approved by Mr. Brian C. Lentz, CPG #11999, Chief Exploration Officer of the Company, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects). Mr. Lentz is not independent of the Company.

About Relevant Gold Corp.

Relevant Gold Corp. is a North American gold exploration company founded by experienced exploration geologists and operated by a highly respected team with a proven record of significant value creation for shareholders. Relevant Gold is focused on the acquisition, exploration, discovery, and development of district-scale gold projects in the state of Wyoming - one of the most mining-friendly jurisdictions in the United States and globally.

On behalf of Relevant Gold Corp.,

Rob Bergmann, Chief Executive Officer

More information

