Vizsla Silver Publishes Second Annual Sustainability Report

VANCOUVER, Sept. 26, 2024 - Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) (Frankfurt: 0G3) ("Vizsla" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the release of its second annual Sustainability Report (the "Report"), highlighting the Company's ongoing commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance practices.

"Vizsla Silver remains committed to sustainable practices to support positive change in our industry and beyond," commented Michael Konnert, President and CEO. "This Report is a testament to our efforts and dedication to forge a responsible future for the environment, our people and the communities in which we operate. This year's Sustainability Report highlights the devotion and commitment Vizsla Silver has undertaken over the past twelve months to move our ESG initiatives forward. I am very proud of these results and the entire Vizsla team for their ongoing dedication to regenerative mining."

The Report provides detailed insights into Vizsla's performance and initiatives across three key pillars of sustainability - environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and ethical governance, including:

Environmental:

Cultivated approximately 4,000 native trees, accounting for 15 different species that will serve in future restoration activities; and

Maintained voluntary efforts to rehabilitate two aging tailing storage facilities from legacy operations.

Social:

Facilitated three health fairs, providing essential medical care to nearly 550 community members; and

Invested nearly CA$100,000.00 in the local community, bringing our cumulative total investment to over CA$400,000.00.

Governance:

Strengthen our ESG reporting framework and increased transparency by prepared the second annual sustainability report; and

Initiated the process of updating our social impact assessment and formalizing the Social Management Plan.

Vizsla's 2024 Sustainability Report was prepared with reference to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Metals and Mining Sustainability Accounting Standard and represents an opportunity for stakeholders to gain a comprehensive understanding of the Company's sustainability journey. The Report will be shared through various communication channels, including the Company's website. To view the full 2024 Sustainability Report, please visit www.vizslasilvercorp.ca.

About the Panuco Project

The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán. The 17,856.5-hectare, past-producing district benefits from over 86 kilometres of total vein extent, 35 kilometres of underground mines, roads, power, and permits.

The district contains intermediate to low sulfidation epithermal silver and gold deposits related to siliceous volcanism and crustal extension in the Oligocene and Miocene. Host rocks are mainly continental volcanic rocks correlated to the Tarahumara Formation.

On January 8, 2024, the Company announced an updated mineral resource estimate for Panuco which includes an estimated in-situ indicated mineral resource of 155.8 Moz AgEq and an in-situ inferred resource of 169.6 Moz AgEq (please refer to our Technical Report on Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Panuco Ag-Au-Pb-Zn Project, Sinaloa State, Mexico, by Allan Armitage, Ben Eggers and Peter Mehrfert, dated February 12, 2024 and to our Company´s press release dated January 8, 2024).

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, BC, focused on advancing its flagship, 100%-owned Panuco silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico. To date, Vizsla Silver has completed over 380,000 metres of drilling at Panuco leading to the discovery of several new high-grade veins. For 2024, Vizsla Silver has budgeted +45,000 metres of resource/discovery based drilling designed to upgrade and expand the mineral resource, as well as test other high priority targets across the district.

