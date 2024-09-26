Abcourt is Preparing New Stripping and Additional Drilling Work on Its Flordin Property

ROUYN-NORANDA, Sept. 26, 2024 - Abcourt Mines Inc. ("Abcourt" or the "Company") (TSX Venture: ABI) (OTCQB : ABMBF) is pleased to announce that the applications for a second stripping (phase 2) and drilling (South Zone sector) have been submitted to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry. The permit for the execution of the stripping phase 2 has been received, while the application for the new holes is currently being analyzed. During the first phase of stripping, Abcourt intersected 22.7 g/t gold over 7 meters on stripping No. 2; Refer to the press release dated August 22, 2024. The new application for an intervention permit covers an area of 0.35 hectare that will link the previously stripped areas. This new exposed surface over approximately 200 meters in length will allow for the addition of new channels that will confirm the lateral extension of the high-grade gold mineralized zones. The Company will begin its stripping work next week.



Regarding the drilling work that will be carried out on the Flordin Property, the Company has submitted an application for authorization for the completion of four holes (total of 2,500 metres) in the area of the South Zone that was discovered by Cambior in 1988. Hole S-158 returned 3 g/t gold over 16 meters. The next drilling campaign will aim to confirm the continuity of the mineralization at depth, i.e. at more than 400 meters. We believe that the type of mineralization characteristic of the South Zone, which is described as being associated with pyrite bands, will be the same as that observed in the Flordin East and Cartwright area. The next holes will be strategic and will validate the continuity of this type of mineralization over more than 2 km laterally. Drilling is expected to begin in November 2024.





Figure 1: Overview and Location of Areas of Interest





Figure 2 : Location of the New Drill Holes for the 2024 Campaign





Figure 3: Longitudinal Section (looking north) with the Projection of the New Holes

Pascal Hamelin, President and Chief Executive Officer commented: "The upcoming work to be undertaken by the Company on the Flordin property demonstrates our seriousness in developing our flagship projects in an area that is becoming increasingly effervescent and in the spotlight."





Figure 4 Location of the Flordin Property

Qualified Persons

Robert Gagnon, Geo., the Company's Vice President Exploration, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

About Abcourt Mines Inc.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is a Canadian exploration company with properties strategically located in northwestern Quebec, Canada. Abcourt owns the Sleeping Giant mine and mill, where it focuses its development activities.

