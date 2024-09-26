Olive Resource Capital Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Toronto, September 26, 2024 - Olive Resource Capital Inc. (TSXV: OC) ("Olive" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), held on September 25, 2024. At the Meeting, incumbent directors Derek Macpherson, Samuel Pelaez, Jeffrey Singer, and Evelyn Foo were re-elected as directors of Olive. Jacob Willoughby was elected as a new director replacing David Regan who did not stand for re-election. All other items put forth at the Meeting were also approved, including the re-appointment of the Company's auditors, as well as the approval of the Company's incentive stock option plan.

Derek Macpherson, Executive Chairman stated: "We would like to welcome Jacob Willoughby to the board. We believe his technical knowledge, experience evaluating mining companies, and history working in junior mining should be a valuable addition to our investment process. Additionally, his previous experience in small entrepreneurial companies like Olive, should enhance development of our go-forward strategy and execution."

Samuel Pelaez, the Company's President, CEO, CIO and Director stated: "We would like to thank David Regan for his years of service as a Director to Olive. David was influential in the restructuring of the old Norvista Capital Corp. that resulted in the appointment of new management, the re-setting of the Company's strategy, and the renaming to Olive Resource Capital. We wish David all the best with his future endeavours."

Mr. Jacob Willoughby, holds degrees in Geology and an MBA from the University of Windsor, Ontario. Jacob has 20 years of experience in mining capital markets having been a published mining analyst at three different Toronto based broker dealers as well as over five years of experience as a consultant to mining companies. Additionally, he has senior corporate management experience at junior mining companies and has previously been a corporate director as well. Most recently, Mr. Willoughby occupied the role of Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy at Battery Mineral Resources Corp. based in Toronto.

Olive experienced technical difficulties with the dial-in conference line for the Meeting. As disclosed in the information circular dated August 9, 2024, only shareholders who attended in-person were entitled to vote at the Meeting. As a result, quorum was achieved and the Meeting was regularly called and properly constituted for the transaction of business. The Company apologies for any difficulties, and shareholders with any questions regarding the Meeting are encouraged to contact the Company using the contact information provided below.

About Olive Resource Capital Inc.:

Olive is a resource-focused merchant bank and investment company with a portfolio of publicly listed and private securities. The Company's assets consist primarily of investments in natural resource companies in all stages of development.

