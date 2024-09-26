Pampa Metals Strengthens Technical Team with Key Appointments

Vancouver, September 26, 2024 - Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM / FSE:FIR / OTCQB:PMMCF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Oscar Nuñez as Project Director - Piuquenes and the appointment of Gladys Castro as Senior Geologist.

Oscar Nuñez - Project Director - Piuquenes

Oscar Nuñez is a San Juan based geologist with over 40 years' experience in management positions across exploration, production and development. Oscar gained significant experience managing exploration programs in the San Juan high cordillera during his 17-year career at Barrick Exploration Argentina, including direct oversight of a >140,000-meter drill program during his time as Head of Project - Lama.

Oscar has assumed operational responsibility for the 2024/25 Piuquenes field season.

Gladys Castro - Senior Geologist

Gladys Castro is a San Juan based geologist with over 15 years' experience in copper-gold porphyry systems and was involved in an earlier exploration program at the Piuquenes project during her time at Anglo American. Gladys has also previously worked in the San Juan high cordillera with Barrick, and more recently served as a Senior Geologist on Sendero Resources' Peñas Negras project.

Joseph van den Elsen, Pampa Metals President and CEO commented: "We are delighted to welcome Oscar and Gladys to our team, their enthusiasm and local operational and technical experience will prove valuable as we rapidly advance the Piuquenes Project. The Piuquenes project is a Company making asset and we are all looking forward to more fully delineating the size and grade potential of the first deposit during the 2024/25 field season and concurrently testing a second undrilled, outcropping porphyry at Piuquenes East. Desktop work to-date confirms the potential for a cluster of deposits along a trend, and we will advance several other targets this field season through surface exploration and possibly geophysics."

