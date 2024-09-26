Rare Element Resources Receives DOE Operations Approval and Additional Funding Commitment for Rare Earth Demonstration Plant in Wyoming

Operations Planned to Commence in 4Q 2024

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "RER") (OTCQB: REEMF) is pleased to announce that the U.S. Department of Energy's (the "DOE") Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy has issued the second and final Project Continuation Notice following its approval of the operations budget and confirmation of readiness for the operations phase of the Company's rare earth processing and separation demonstration plant (the "Demonstration Plant"). This notice allows operations to formally commence once the Company receives the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (the "NRC") operations approval under the previously issued license, which is anticipated in the coming weeks. These milestones will allow for the commencement of operations in the fourth quarter of 2024. The Demonstration Plant, which has been designed to advance the Company's proprietary processing and separation technology, is expected to generate the operational and economic data necessary for the design of a commercial-scale plant.

"In anticipation of the DOE's operations approval just received, we have spent the past several months working alongside the project team and our contractors preparing the site for operations," said Ken Mushinski, President and CEO of RER. "With the achievement of this pre-operational milestone and anticipated receipt of the NRC's license amendment necessary for operations, we continue preparations for the commencement of plant operations. We have engaged Wood plc, out of Gillette, Wyoming, as our operations staffing contractor which is preparing a staffing roster for operating the Demonstration Plant under RER's supervision. Entering the operations phase moves us one step closer to proving our innovative rare earth recovery technology is ready for commercial applications."

As part of the DOE's operations approval, the DOE also approved an increase in the project's cost-share budget to approximately $53.6 million, with federal cost-share increasing by 10% from approximately $21.8 million to approximately $24.2 million. The Company currently anticipates that the full project cost, once operations are complete, will exceed this DOE cost-share budget and that increase will be further defined as operations commence. This higher cost is driven by post-pandemic supply chain issues and inflation, as well as necessary design refinements as the project has moved from concept through fabrication and construction. The Company has advised the DOE that it will use existing Company funds to cover costs above the DOE approved cost-share budget; however, the Company is continuing to pursue other funding to cover these increases.

Ken Mushinski added, "Although we have taken extraordinary measures to control costs during the design, construction and soon to commence operation phases, the fact is, our first-of-its-kind rare earth element separation plant project has gone from concept to reality during a recovering economy and associated supply chain issues that has resulted in both schedule and cost challenges. We are appreciative of the DOE's recognition of the significance of our plant to the U.S. domestic supply chain, and its willingness to provide additional cost-share to assist in offsetting the project cost growth." Mr. Mushinski added, "While we focus on the important next step of plant operations, we will continue to diligently manage costs and schedule."

In the coming weeks, the Company expects the NRC's operations approval pursuant to the previously issued license and the replacement of the onsite construction and installation crews with the operations staff, which is expected to consist of approximately 20 full-time positions.

Rare Element Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded, strategic materials company focused on delivering rare earth products for technology, energy, and defense applications by advancing the Bear Lodge Rare Earth Project in northeast Wyoming. Bear Lodge is a significant mineralized district containing many of the less common, more valuable, critical rare earths that are essential for high-strength permanent magnets, electronics, fiber optics, laser systems for medical technology and defense, as well as technologies like electric vehicles, solar panels, and wind turbines.

