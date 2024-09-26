Triple Flag Completes Executive Leadership Transition

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (with its subsidiaries, "Triple Flag" or the "Company") (TSX:TFPM, NYSE:TFPM) is pleased to confirm, further to its announcement on July 23, 2024, the appointment of Sheldon Vanderkooy as Chief Executive Officer and Director, succeeding Shaun Usmar who departs the business effective on September 26, 2024. Further to our announcement on August 7, 2024, the promotion of Eban Bari to Chief Financial Officer and James Dendle to Chief Operating Officer are also effective as of September 26, 2024.

Dawn Whittaker, Chair of Triple Flag Precious Metals, said:

"I am pleased to welcome Sheldon in his new role as Chief Executive Officer and Director of Triple Flag, following a smooth leadership transition period working closely with Shaun. Under Sheldon's leadership, supported by a talented management team and underpinned by a leading asset base, Triple Flag remains well placed to pursue further growth. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to convey the Board's heartfelt gratitude to Shaun for his founding leadership of Triple Flag and work in ensuring a seamless transition. We look forward to his many future successes in his new role."

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag is a pure play, precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company. We offer bespoke financing solutions to the metals and mining industry with exposure primarily to gold and silver in the Americas and Australia, with a total of 236 assets, including 17 streams and 219 royalties. These investments are tied to mining assets at various stages of the mine life cycle, including 32 producing mines and 204 development and exploration stage projects. Triple Flag is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker "TFPM".

