Thor Explorations Ltd: Director & PDMR Dealing

08:00 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, September 27, 2024 - Thor Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: THX) (AIM: THX) ("Thor Explorations" or the "Company") announces that Adrian Coates, Non-Executive Chairman, has carried out "Bed and ISA" transactions, having transferred 105,000 Common Shares respectively from his share dealing account into his ISA account.

The beneficial holding of Mr Coates remains unchanged following this transaction. Mr Coates retains a beneficial interest in 1,800,838 Common Shares representing approximately 0.27% of the total issued share capital in the Company.

For further information please contact:

Thor Explorations Ltd
Email: info@thorexpl.com

Canaccord Genuity (Nominated Adviser & Broker)
James Asensio / Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / Harry Rees
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 8000

Hannam & Partners (Broker)
Andrew Chubb / Matt Hasson / Nilesh Patel / Franck Nganou
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7907 8500

BlytheRay (Financial PR)
Tim Blythe / Megan Ray / Said Izagaren
Tel: +44 207 138 3203

Yellow Jersey PR (Financial PR)
Charles Goodwin / Shivantha Thambirajah / Soraya Jackson
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3004 9512

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release does not constitute an offer to purchase securities. The securities to be offered in the offering have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the benefit or account of, a U.S. person, except pursuant to an available exemption from such registration requirements.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Adrian Coates
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status Non-Executive Chairman
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer , emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Thor Explorations Ltd
b) LEI 213800AXZ8468CQYVT76
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 Common Shares of no par value
Identification Code
 CA8851491040
b) Nature of the transaction(s) Sale of Common Shares from share dealing account
c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)



18.50 pence 105,000






d) Aggregated information




- Aggregated volume
Price(s) Volume(s)

- Price
18.50 pence 105,000






e) Date of the transaction 26 September 2024
f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Adrian Coates
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status Non-Executive Chairman
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer , emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Thor Explorations Ltd
b) LEI 213800AXZ8468CQYVT76
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 Common Shares of no par value
Identification Code
 CA8851491040
b) Nature of the transaction(s) Purchase of Common Shares into ISA account
c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)



18.53 pence 105,000






d) Aggregated information




- Aggregated volume
Price(s) Volume(s)

- Price
18.53 pence 105,000






e) Date of the transaction 26 September 2024
f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/224756


