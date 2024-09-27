Masivo Successfully Drills Hole Number 5 at Promising Skarn Deposit

Vancouver, September 27, 2024 - Masivo Silver Corp. (TSXV: MASS) (OTC Pink: GNYPF) ("Masivo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed hole No. 5 at 322 feet at the Boston Mine project in Elko County, Nevada where Masivo is targeting its high grade Gold/Copper Skarn deposit. The drill core will be delivered to the certified lab for analysis this week and we expect results in 6-8 weeks.

The commencement of drilling Hole No. 6 will begin early next week where Masivo is targeting a depth of 300 feet. The objective of Hole No.6 is to test the strong historical IP anomalies that are interpreted to reflect sulfide mineralization that is part of the skarn geology. Based upon the results, a decision will be made as to expanding the IP survey over the rest of the property.

Hole No.1 had significant drill intercepts including 55 feet (drilled width) of 0.99% Cu, 1.52 g/t Au and 30.35 g/t Ag starting at 65 feet down hole.

Phase 1 drill program will be between 6-8 holes with the follow up of a Phase 2 Drill Program of an additional 8-10 holes.

The technical team has started discussions on a Phase 2 drill program, several new target areas are being discussed per the assay results on the Phase 1 program, we have not received assay results from Hole 2,3 or 4 but are expected in the near future.

Masivo holds a $75,000 drill credit in Mexico and is continuing to discuss significant opportunities in Mexico and the USA to compliment the Boston Mine project. The Mexico projects would allow Masivo to drill in the winter months as the Boston mine can be challenging with winter storms.

"We are making great progress drilling here at the Boston mine and looking forward to assay results." Commented David Coburn, President & CEO of Masivo Silver Corp.

Brian Brewer, PGeo, is Masivo Silver's qualified person for the company's project in Nevada and Mexico, and has approved this news release.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" that is based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, statements with respect to the Company's exploration plans. The words "will", "anticipated", "plans" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

