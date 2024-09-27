Westgold Resources Files New Technical Report for Meekatharra Gold Operations

PERTH, Western Australia, Sept. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - (ASX: WGX) (TSX: WGX) (OTCQX: WGXRF) - (Westgold or the Company) advises that it has filed a new National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects (NI 43-101) compliant technical report for its Meekatharra Gold Operations in the Murchison Goldfields in Western Australia.

The technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Meekatharra Gold Operations, Muchison Goldfields, Western Australia" dated 27 September 2024, with an effective date of 30 June 2024 (the Technical Report) supports the news release of the Company dated 14 August 2024 (updated on 16 August 2024), titled "Westgold Declares Maiden South Junction Ore Reserve" (the Release). Under NI 43-101, issuers must file a technical report within 45 days of the date of initial disclosure of, among other things, a new or materially changed Mineral Resource Estimate. Copies of the Technical Report and the Release are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). There are no material differences between the Technical Report and the information disclosed in the Release.

Technical Report and Qualified Persons

The Technical Report has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101 by Leigh Devlin and Jake Russell, each of whom are Qualified Persons (as defined under NI 43-101). As both Mr. Devlin and Mr. Russell are employees of the Company, neither is independent for purposes of NI 43-101.

This announcement is authorised for release by the Board of Directors.

Forward-Looking Information

