JZR Gold Announces Private Placement Offering Of Units To Raise Up To $750,000

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE - JZR Gold Inc. (the "Company" or "JZR") (TSX-V: JZR) is pleased to announce that it intends to undertake a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of up to 5,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.15 per Unit, to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $750,000. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share (each, a "Share") and one share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share (each, a "Warrant Share") in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 per Warrant Share for a period of thirty-six (36) months after the closing of the Offering.

The Units will be offered pursuant to available prospectus exemptions set out under applicable securities laws and instruments, including National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions. The Offering will also be made available to existing shareholders of the Company who, as of the close of business on September 24, 2024, held common shares (and who continue to hold such common shares as of the closing date), pursuant to the existing shareholder exemption set out in BC Instrument 45-534 Exemption From Prospectus Requirement for Certain Trades to Existing Security Holders (the "Existing Securityholder Exemption"). The Existing Securityholder Exemption limits a shareholder to a maximum investment of CAD$15,000 in a 12-month period unless the shareholder has obtained advice regarding the suitability of the investment and, if the shareholder is resident in a jurisdiction of Canada, that advice has been obtained from a person that is registered as an investment dealer in the jurisdiction. If the Company receives subscriptions from investors relying on the Existing Shareholder Exemption which exceeds the maximum amount of the Offering, the Company intends to adjust the subscriptions received on a pro-rata basis.

Certain Insiders (as such term is defined under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange")) of the Company may participate in the Offering. Any participation of Insiders in the Offering will constitute a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company intends to rely on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under subsections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis that participation in the Offering by Insiders will not exceed 25% of the fair market value of the Company's market capitalization.

The Offering may close in one or more tranches, as subscriptions are received. The Securities will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. Closing of the Offering, which is expected to occur on or about October 4, 2024, will be subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including approval by the Exchange.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to prepare and commence operation of the gravimetric processing mill that was constructed on the Vila Nova gold project located in the state of Amapa, Brazil, and for general working capital purposes.

For further information, please contact:

Robert Klenk

Chief Executive Officer

rob@jazzresources.ca

