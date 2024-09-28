Aztec Grants Stock Options

Vancouver - Aztec Minerals Corp. (AZT: TSX-V, OTCQB: AZZTF) ("Aztec" or the "Company") announces it has granted an aggregate of 1.575 million stock options to directors, management, and consultants of the company as an incentive to create shareholder value, pursuant to the terms of the company's stock option plan. The stock options are exercisable to acquire common shares at an exercise price of $0.20 per common share for a term of five years, subject to certain vesting provisions.

About Aztec Minerals - Aztec is a mineral exploration company focused on two emerging discoveries in North America. The Cervantes project is an emerging porphyry gold-copper discovery in Sonora, Mexico. The Tombstone project is an emerging gold-silver discovery with high grade CRD silver-lead-zinc potential in southern Arizona. Aztec's shares trade on the TSX-V stock exchange (symbol AZT) and on the OTCQB (symbol AZZTF).

