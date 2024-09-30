Sable Identifies Cu-bearing Magmatic Hydrothermal Breccias at its Copper Queen Project in British Columbia

VANCOUVER, Sept. 30, 2024 - Sable Resources Ltd. ("Sable" or the "Company") (TSXV:SAE | OTCQB:SBLRF) is pleased to announce that it has identified at least three copper mineralized magmatic-hydrothermal breccias within its 100% owned Copper Queen Project in British Columbia.

Dr. Ruben Padilla, President and CEO of Sable stated, "Earlier this year we were able to stake the Copper Queen property with an initial 2,864 hectares that we have now expanded to 13,880 ha. Our geology team was able to prove the existence of the breccias initially recognized by Anaconda in 1968 and we are pleased that our initial exploration results and mapping indicate the potential of Copper Queen to host both high grade and bulk tonnage copper mineralization."

Highlights

The Copper Queen property is located 225km west of Williams Lake and 25km northwest of Sable's Perk Rocky Project.

Exploration work conducted by Anaconda between 1968 and 1969 reported the existence of quartz feldspar porphyry bodies and at least five mineralized breccias within a porphyry cluster extending for approximately 4.5 x 2km. No exploration work has been conducted on the property since 2011 and no actual mapping has been undertaken since Anaconda times.

Sable's exploration team has conducted preliminary mapping and prospection confirming the existence of at least four of the breccias described by Anaconda. The team collected 251 rock samples and 123 soil samples.

Results received for 57 samples returned values up to 1.02% Cu, 9.74 g/t Au, and 214 g/t Ag with 25 samples returning values greater than 0.1% Cu.

Copper mineralization is represented by chalcopyrite and local bornite localized in the cement of the mentioned magmatic-hydrothermal breccias. Gangue minerals in the cement include quartz, calcite, chlorite, and sericite.

Low-angle quartz veins outcropping around and between the breccias returned anomalous Au-Ag values including the highest Au and Ag values (9.74 g/t Au and 214 g/t Ag).



Figure 1. Location of the Copper Queen project and two other Sable's properties

as well as some significant deposits in the region.

Geology Description

The Copper Queen project is located within a large plutonic suite of Jurassic age that includes diorites, gabbros, granites, and aplites. The more felsic phases of the plutonic complex intrude the mafic ones, locally forming intrusion breccias. Post-intrusive dacite porphyry dykes fractured the country rocks generating magmatic hydrothermal breccias cemented with quartz, calcite, chlorite, epidote, chalcopyrite, and local bornite. Mineralized quartz veins with highly anomalous Au-Ag-Cu values are observed around the breccias. Anaconda originally described six breccias however Sable's fieldwork has only confirmed three containing Cu mineralization (Breccias 1, 2, and 3). A fourth breccia (Breccia 4) located 3km east of Breccia 1, exhibits similar textural characteristics but instead of Cu sulfides it contains abundant pyrite with local molybdenite. No results are yet available for the samples collected at Breccia 4.

Figure 2 shows the shapes and dimensions of the breccias as originally mapped by Anaconda. The geometry and size of the breccias have yet to be fully defined by Sable's team, however sampling and observations to date confirm the potential for disseminated bulk tonnage Cu mineralization. Notably, the Copper Queen breccias also contain highly anomalous silver ranging from <1 g/t to 41.7 g/t Ag, and gold ranging from detection limit to 0.58 g/t Au. Molybdenum is highly anomalous in some of the samples, especially in the mineralized quartz veins around the breccias, reaching values up to 196.5 ppm Mo, clearly suggesting an overall association with a fertile, high-level porphyry environment.



Figure 2. Distribution of copper values within the breccia zones found at Copper Queen.

Breccia outlines are shown as originally mapped by Anaconda in 1968.

Breccias 5 and 6 have not been recognized in the field.



Figure 3. Examples of mineralization at Copper Queen. A, quartz, calcite, chlorite

breccia cement. B, detail of the breccia cement showing oxidized chalcopyrite.

C and D, abundant chalcopyrite and Cu oxides in the breccia cement.

Sable's team continues on the ground, mapping and evaluating at least three additional areas where Cu mineralization has been observed outside of the main breccia zones described in this press release. Results for samples from these additional zones will be reported at a later date. Table 1, below, contains the location and results to date of highlighted samples from the main breccias at the Copper Queen project.

Table 1. Highlighted results from sampling at the Copper Queen Project.

Sample Northing Easting Elevation Site Cu

(ppm) Ag

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Mo

ppm K843513 5765332 334362 2000 Float 10,250 41.7 0.091 1.79 K843554 5765253 335679 1582 Outcrop 8,860 9.16 0.034 12.35 K843559 5765383 334532 1961 Outcrop 7,190 9.45 0.03 1.1 K843269 5765385 335619 1678 Float 6,680 9.58 0.084 2.64 K843552 5765300 335642 1613 Outcrop 6,390 6.69 0.048 1.39 K843551 5765294 335657 1598 Outcrop 6,340 4.82 0.035 4.47 K843267 5765480 335474 1773 Float 6,070 11.5 0.026 19.05 K843502 5765565 335092 1908 Float 5,470 0.92 0.005 4.89 K843505 5765261 335605 1642 Outcrop 5,200 4.16 0.022 4.82 K843332 5765324 334233 2023 Outcrop 5,090 10.15 0.126 4.67 K843563 5765275 334552 1889 Outcrop 5,040 2.03 0.065 22.3 K843334 5765302 334226 2020 Outcrop 4,960 6.29 0.584 1.88 K843553 5765303 335634 1620 Outcrop 4,310 3.21 0.026 98.3 K843328 5765322 334385 1987 Float 4,050 3.85 0.009 0.93 K843512 5765364 334437 2002 Outcrop 4,020 9 0.029 1.63 K843560 5765386 334676 1941 Outcrop 2,950 0.38 0.013 0.95 K843275 5776847 335482 1839 Float 2,940 19.75 0.056 1.07 K843330 5765345 334284 2016 Outcrop 2,940 1.76 0.127 2.15 K843572 5777004 336901 1986 Float 2,700 4.36 0.01 41.4 K843266 5765475 335461 1778 Outcrop 2,450 14.5 0.045 2.87 K843508 5765352 334488 1953 Float 2,100 4.1 0.161 10.2 K843447 5765540 334906 1932 Outcrop 2,080 5.48 0.167 4.33 K843276 5776849 335481 1838 Float 2,070 2.43 0.007 27.2 K843510 5765346 334490 1952 Float 1,695 4.18 0.104 2.3 K843272 5765341 334455 1985 Outcrop 1,455 2.05 0.071 3.94 K843506 5765247 335606 1592 Outcrop 1,335 1.55 0.009 1.06 K843268 5765498 335511 1774 Outcrop 1,300 1.06 0.0025 1.71 K843326 5765363 334481 1954 Outcrop 1,260 2.08 0.015 0.96 K843335 5776868 336473 1742 Float 1,050 3.34 0.035 887



Grant of Options

The Company also reports that it has granted an aggregate of 3,450,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company to directors, officers, employees and consultants in accordance with the Company's stock option plan. The options granted are exercisable at $0.05 for a period of five years.

SAMPLE PREPARATION AND QA/QC

Sample preparation for projects in British Columbia is carried out by ALS Minerals, at its facility located in Kamloops. Analyses are carried out at their laboratory in Vancouver. Sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (code PREP-31). The samples contained in this press release were analyzed by methods Au-AA24 (Fire Assay Fusion and Atomic Absorption Spectrometry finish) and ME-MS61 (Four Acid Digestion with Mass Spectrometry finish); the latter one includes 48 elements (Al, Ag, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cs, Cu, Fe, Ga, Ge, Hf, In, K, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, P, Pb, Rb, Re, S, Sb, Sc, Se, Sn, Sr, Ta, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Y, Zn, Zr). Both digestion methods dissolve most minerals but not all elements are quantitatively extracted in some sample matrices. ALS additionally collects a subsample from the coarse reject to be analyzed by Terraspec; spectral data is sent to AISIRIS Australia to be processed and interpreted.

Control samples (standards, blanks, and duplicates) are inserted systematically, and their results evaluated according to the Company protocols.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Luis Arteaga M.Sc. P.Geo., Vice President Exploration is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

The Company notes that grab samples are selective by nature and therefore should not be understood as representative of the actual grades in the property. Additionally, the company clarifies that the historical Anaconda work on the property is used only as a reference and that the original Anaconda reports or data have not been found.

ABOUT THE COPPER QUEEN PROJECT

The Copper Queen project is located 225km west of Williams Lake in Central western BC, and 25km NW of Sable's Perk Rocky project. Exploration work conducted by Anaconda American Brass between 1968 and 1969 shows the existence of quartz feldspar porphyries and at least five mineralized breccias within a porphyry system of approximately 4.5 x 2km. Anaconda reported drilling 182m in two holes in 1969, however Anaconda did not file detailed information about the drilling but reported grades from 0.2 to 0.3% Cu in 6 to 25 metres intervals. Rio Tinto drilled two holes totaling 119m on the southern margin of McClinchy Lake following a chargeability anomaly where Cu mineralization was observed but results were not significant. Minor sampling visits were conducted in 1982 and 1994, and a 900km VLF-EM and radiometric survey was conducted by Seaborne Minerals in 2011. No exploration activity has been performed on the property since 2011 and no mapping since the Anaconda times. Sable initially staked the property in May 2024 and recently extended the property to 13,880 hectares.

ABOUT SABLE RESOURCES LTD.

Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of Tier-One new precious metal and copper projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favourable, established mining jurisdictions. Sable's focus is developing its large portfolio of new Greenfields projects to resource level. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (163,969 ha) incorporating the Don Julio, El Fierro, and Los Pumas Projects in San Juan Province, Argentina; and the Perk Rocky Project (10,475ha), Copper Queen (13,880ha), and Rusty Peak (1,942 ha) properties in British Columbia.

