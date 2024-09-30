Caprock Announces Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders and Management Change

Toronto, September 30, 2024 - Caprock Mining Corp. (CSE: CAPR) ("Caprock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Annual General & Special Meeting of the Company's shareholders ("AGSM") will be held at 10:00am ET on November 7th, 2024 at the offices of the Company's legal counsel, Fogler Rubinoff, LLP located at Suite 3000 - 77 King Street West, Toronto, Ontario - M5K 1H1.

Notice of the AGSM (the "Notice") will be available on the Company's website www.caprockmining.com and on SEDAR+ shortly. The Notice shall also be mailed to Shareholders in the coming days.

Additionally, the Company is pleased to announce that Mr. Kyle Nazareth of Branson Corporate Services has been appointed as the Company's Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Nazareth brings over a decade of experience in managing public companies, advising on capital market transactions, and providing financial stewardship. As the Chief Financial Officer of Toronto-based Branson Corporate Services, he provides, on a fractional basis, strategic financial consulting and financial compliance services at a high quality. Mr. Nazareth brings a proven track record of success in providing extensive finance and capital markets expertise to his clients.

Mr. Nazareth succeeds Mr. Okunola Aina, formerly of Branson Corporate Services, who has served as Caprock's CFO since January 2024. The Board and management would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Aina for his time served.

About Caprock Mining Corp.

Caprock Mining Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on exploring battery metals in Newfoundland and precious metals in Ontario.

The Company has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Ackley Lithium-Tin-Molybdenum-REEs property located in the Fortune Bay area of south-eastern Newfoundland. Additionally, the Company's 100% interest in several gold exploration properties gives it a substantial landholding in the historical Beardmore-Geraldton Gold Belt ("BGB") of Ontario - a belt that has produced over four million ounces of gold historically (Reference: Beardmore-Geraldton Gold Camp - Tashota Resources), and contains the sizeable Greenstone gold project (formerly known as the Hardrock gold project) which is being brought to production by Equinox Gold (Reference: Greenstone Gold Mines - Mining & Processing).

