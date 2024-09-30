ATEX Announces Appointment of Rick McCreary to Board of Directors

Toronto, September 30, 2024 - ATEX Resources Inc. (TSXV: ATX) ("ATEX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Rick McCreary has joined ATEX's Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective immediately. Concurrently, Dr. Raymond Jannas is retiring from the Board to allow for Mr. McCreary's appointment.

Craig Nelsen, Chairman of ATEX's Board of Directors, commented, "Rick is a leading figure in the mining industry with over thirty-five years of experience in capital markets, strategy, corporate development, mergers and acquisitions, engineering, and exploration. His extensive knowledge, experience and relationships will be a key asset for ATEX as the Company executes on its future growth initiatives. We are excited to welcome him as part of our Board and team. Additionally, we extend our sincerest gratitude to Raymond who has contributed significantly to the growth of ATEX to where it is today. Dr. Jannas will continue in his role as Strategic Advisor to the Board."

Rick will be retiring from his role as Deputy Chair at TD Securities on November 29, 2024, where he has focused on senior client relationship development with executives and boards of directors leveraging his four decades of experience in both executive and investment banking roles in the mining sector. On the corporate side, Rick started his career with Gulf Canada as a geophysicist, later working with the Noranda-Falconbridge Group in engineering, technology development, and metals marketing, and most recently as Senior Vice President Corporate Development with Barrick Gold, where he led over US$1.5 billion in non-core asset divestitures. Prior to TD, Rick's most recent investment banking role was Head of CIBC's Global Mining Investment Banking Group. During his career, Rick has acted as principal or lead financial advisor in marquee transactions for Noranda, Falconbridge, Rio Tinto, BHP, Teck, Lundin Group companies, Aur, Inmet, Ivanhoe, Hudbay Minerals, Equinox, Quadra, Baffinland, Dominion Diamond, Noront, Placer Dome, Barrick Gold, African Barrick Gold (Acacia), Goldcorp, Kinross, Franco-Nevada, IAMGOLD, Evolution, Northern Star, and Orezone. Mr. McCreary holds an MBA in Finance and Strategy from McGill University, and a M.Sc. and B.Sc. Hons in Geological Engineering from Queen's University.

About ATEX

ATEX is exploring the Valeriano Copper Gold Project which is located within the emerging copper gold porphyry mineral belt linking the prolific El Indio High-Sulphidation Belt to the south with the Maricunga Gold Porphyry Belt to the north. This emerging belt, informally referred to as the Link Belt, hosts several copper gold porphyry deposits at various stages of development including, Filo del Sol (Filo Mining), Josemaria (Lundin Mining), Los Helados (NGEX Minerals/JX Nippon), La Fortuna (Teck Resources/Newmont) and El Encierro (Antofagasta/Barrick Gold). Valeriano hosts a large copper gold porphyry resource: 1.41 billion tonnes at 0.67% CuEq (0.50% Cu, 0.20 g/t Au, 0.96 g/t Ag and 63.80 g/t Mo), which includes a higher-grade core totaling 200 million tonnes at 0.84% CuEq (0.62% Cu, 0.29 g/t Au 1.25 g/t Ag and 55.7 g/t Mo), as reported by ATEX on September 12, 20231.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including predictions, projections, and forecasts. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "planning", "expects" or "does not expect", "continues", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "potential", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, prediction, projection, forecast, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Although ATEX has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepts

responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

1 Please see NI 43-101 technical report titled "Independent Technical Report for the Valeriano Copper-Gold Project, Atacama Region, Chile" by Joled Nur, CCCRRM-Chile, and David Hopper, CGeol, with an effective date of September 1, 2023, filed at www.sedarplus.ca on October 25, 2023, for additional details on the 2023 Mineral Resource Estimate for the Valeriano project.

