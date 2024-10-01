ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF SONIA SCARSELLI AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF EXPLORATION

London, 1 October 2024 - Endeavour Mining Plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) ("Endeavour" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce the appointment of Sonia Scarselli as Executive Vice President ("EVP") Exploration with effect from December 2024.

Sonia will join Endeavour from BHP where she was Vice President ("VP") of BHP Exploration and BHP Xplor, leading the global exploration programme and the exploration Accelerator Programme, respectively.

Sonia will replace Jono Lawrence, who will be leaving the Company at the end of the year following a transition period. She will lead Endeavour's exploration programme targeting the discovery of 12 - 17Moz of Measured and Indicated resources over the 2021 to 2025 period, of which 10Moz of M&I resources has already been discovered, for a discovery cost of less than $25 per ounce.

Following Sonia's appointment and Jono's departure, the Executive Committee will be composed of ten members, with 30% female representation, underpinning a balanced mix of experience, technical skills, operational expertise and gender, to lead Endeavour into this new phase with increased confidence.

About Sonia Scarselli

Sonia was appointed VP of BHP's Exploration programme in September 2023, in addition to her role as VP of BHP's Xplor programme which she was appointed to in June 2022. She started her career at ExxonMobil UK and later joined BHP in 2012. She has held several leadership positions through her tenure within BHP, including VP of Exploration and Appraisals, Head of Algeria and Exploration Manager for Trinidad and Tobago.

Sonia holds a master's degree in Geological Science from Università degli studi di Perugia, a PhD in Geology from ETH Zurich and an MBA from the London Business School. She serves as advisor to Deep Energy Capital LLP, CEOs Against Cancer Chapter and the AAPG Advisory Council.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Jack Garman

Vice President, Investor Relations

+44 203 011 2723

jack.garman@endeavourmining.com Brunswick Group LLP in London

Carole Cable, Partner

+44 207 404 5959

ccable@brunswickgroup.com

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

Endeavour Mining is one of the world's senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavour is listed on the London and Toronto Stock Exchanges, under the symbol EDV.

For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking statements". Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "expected", "budgeted", "forecasts", and "anticipates".

Forward-looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to the successful integration of acquisitions; risks related to international operations; risks related to general economic conditions and credit availability, actual results of current exploration activities, unanticipated reclamation expenses; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; fluctuations in prices of metals including gold; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, increases in market prices of mining consumables, possible variations in ore reserves, grade or recovery rates; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry; delays in the completion of development or construction activities, changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations, tax rules and regulations, and political and economic developments in countries in which Endeavour operates. Although Endeavour has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Please refer to Endeavour's most recent Annual Information Form filed under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca for further information respecting the risks affecting Endeavour and its business.

Attachment