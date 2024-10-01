Golden Cariboo Reports Finalized Assays for the Halo Zone Discovery Hole Intersection of 136.51 m (447.87 ft) at 1.77 g/t Gold, Including 23.89 m (78.38 ft) at 3.32 g/t Gold Near Surface, which Includes 5.17 m (16.96 ft) at 13.74 g/t Gold

Vancouver, October 1, 2024 - Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd. (the "Company") (CSE:GCC) (OTC:GCCFF) (WKN:A402CQ) (FSE:3TZ) announced today an increase in grade to the previously disclosed Halo zone discovery drill hole QGQ24-13 (See September 10, 2024 News Release) with a gold intersection of 136.51 m (447.87 ft) at 1.77 g/t gold, including a near surface intersection of 23.89 m (78.38 ft) at 3.32 g/t gold, which includes 5.17 m (16.96 ft) of 13.74 g/t gold. These finalized intercepts are the result of elevated gold values from selective metallic screening assays replacing the fire assay gold values.

The discovery at the Halo zone and subsequent oriented core and field data analysis by the technical team indicates several important points about this gold system. The mineralized veins are subvertical and are striking to the northeast oblique to observed lithological contacts that strike northwest, three phases of deformation are observed in outcrop, and later faulting appears to be an important conduit for gold mineralization.

Golden Cariboo's President and CEO, Frank Callaghan stated "Our new Halo zone discovery and multiple successful drill holes on the property show that we appear to be in an immense gold system. I'm excited that selective metallic screening assays on drill hole 13 increased grades over the 136.51 m intercept by 21%. We are systematically following up on the Halo zone and expanding this discovery in all directions. Our geological team is currently combining field work and drilling data to determine the geometry and structural controls of the abundant gold mineralization on the property. The Halo zone at the Quesnelle Gold Quartz project has excellent access due to it being only 4 km away from the community of Hixon, off Highway 97, in central British Columbia. This allows the Company to drill year-round which will be discussed further in an upcoming news release."

QGQ24-13 FROM (m) TO (m) INTERVAL (m)* Au g/t** Au (g/t**) capped^ INTERVAL (ft)* QGQ24-13 9.49 146.00 136.51 1.77 1.12 447.87 Including 9.49 33.38 23.89 3.32 1.02 78.38 Which includes 28.21 33.38 5.17 13.74 3.10 16.96 Also Including 66.27 89.00 22.73 3.17 1.97 74.57 Also Including 99.00 138.33 39.33 2.07 1.91 129.04 Which includes 99.97 117.00 17.03 4.22 3.85 55.87

* Interval widths reported at this point have insufficient data to reliably estimate true width.

** Au g/t calculated using fire assay results replaced with metallic screen results for all samples selected for metallic screen analysis

^ Gold grades have been capped at 10 g/t ("grams per tonne").



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Photo of Drill Hole QGQ24-13 from 0.00m to 19.06 m. Assays pictured in this photo range from below detection limit to 5.44 g/tonne gold. Gold mineralization is coincident with the quartz-carbonate veins pictured above.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2: Cross-section of Drill Hole QGQ24-13. Au g/t calculated using fire assay results replaced with metallic screen results for all samples selected for metallic screen analysis



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3: Current map of the Halo zone plus a portion of the North Hixon Zone.

QA/QC samples including blanks, standards and coarse reject duplicates constitute 5% of the total number of samples.

The shipments were sent to the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver (accredited) for analysis. Samples in hole QGQ24-13 (and going forward) had a change in assaying method to mitigate potential nugget effect. Assays were crushed by ALS to >70% passing below 2 mm and split using a riffle splitter. 1000 g splits were pulverized to >85% passing below 75 microns. An aqua regia digest with an inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish was used for 36-element analysis on 0.5 g aliquot. All samples were analyzed for gold content by fire assay with an inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish on 50 g aliquot. Any sample returning >10 g/t Au was reanalyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish on a 50 g sample (ALS code: Au-GRA21). Additionally select samples have been chosen for metallic screening. For metallic screening, a 1 kg pulp was screened to 100 microns. The entire oversize fraction and duplicate 50 g assays on the undersize fraction were completed.

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed by Dr. Sarah Palmer, P.Geo., a qualified person with respect to NI 43-101.

About Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd.

Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd. is rediscovering the Cariboo Gold Rush by proceeding with highly targeted drilling and trenching programs on its Quesnelle Gold Quartz Mine property which is almost fully encircled on 3 of 4 sides by Osisko Development (NSE-ODV/TSXV-ODV). Historically, over 101 placer gold creeks on the 90 km trend from the Cariboo Hudson mine north to the Quesnelle Gold Quartz Mine property have recorded production and successful placer mining continues to this day.

Golden Cariboo's Quesnelle Gold Quartz Mine property is 4 km northeast of, and road accessible from, Hixon in central British Columbia. The Project includes the Quesnelle Quartz gold-silver deposit, which was discovered in 1865 in conjunction with placer mining activities. Hixon Creek, which dissects the old workings, is a placer creek which has seen small-scale placer production since the mid-1860s.

