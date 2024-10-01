Rokmaster Resources Samples 16.50 g/t AuEq Over 1.0 m on Its Nechako Project

VANCOUVER, Oct. 1, 2024 - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or "the Company") is pleased to announce assay results from the excavator trenching program completed in July 2024 on its Fox-Coconut Property.

The Fox-Coconut Property and the Mystery Property are the eastern and western portions, respectively, of the two properties which constitute the Nechako Project located in west-central British Columbia. The road accessible Fox-Coconut Property and its region is host to excellent infrastructure being located 20 kilometers southwest of the Endako Mine and with active forestry operations ongoing in the area (Figure 1). The Fox Showing was discovered by detailed and persistent prospecting in 2013 and subsequent sampling including hand-trenching and channel sampling completed in 20141.

In July 2024, the excavator trenching program completed a total of 366.6 linear meters of channel and composite sampling in shallow trenches2,5. Work focussed around the C Zone and B Zone where both zones returned high-grade gold and silver results from previous sampling by Kootenay Resources. In addition, both C Zone and B Zone exhibited highly crystalline white mica in spectral samples collected in June 2024 by Rokmaster.

Highlights from the 2024 excavator trenching program are presented in Table 1 below and shown in Figure 2:

Mineralization throughout the Fox Showing consists of a series of structurally controlled gold and silver bearing epithermal quartz veins, breccias, and stockworks hosted by felsic volcanic rocks of the Ootsa Lake Group. Channel samples collected beyond the southern limit of the C Zone returned up to 4.95 g/t Au and 1,001 g/ Ag, or 16.5 g/t AuEq3, over 1.0 m. A composite sample collected at the end of the trench, approximately 50 m west of the B Zone, returned 2.68 g/t Au over 3.2 m. Approximately 23 m east of the A Zone, a newly exposed series of quartz veins returned 3.57 g/t Au, 368 g/t Ag, or 7.82 g/t AuEq, over 1.0 m.

The eastern portion of the Fox-Coconut Property holds high potential for porphyry-style mineralization with elevated copper-molybdenum values in a region of strong propylitic alteration surrounding unmapped quartz feldspar porphyry and monzonite bodies. There is also a recently discovered showing of subcropping boxwork quartz-limonite veining which returned up to 7.27 g/t Au and 5,388 g/t Ag in grab samples collected in 20194. An exploration permit for trenching and drilling in this area has been applied for with the intention to further explore the area in 2025. In addition, an exploration permit has also been applied for the Mystery Property, which hosts strong potential for porphyry-style mineralization in the western portion of the Nechako Project.

John Mirko, President and CEO, comments:

"The 2024 excavator trenching program both confirmed and expanded outstanding high-grade gold and silver mineralization in the Fox Showing area. We are excited to follow-up with more exploration of this recently discovered area. The team is also planning concurrent exploration on the Coconut Showing in the eastern portion of the Fox-Coconut Property which holds great potential for porphyry-style Cu-Mo-Au mineralization as well as further high-grade Au-Ag mineralization."

Footnote 1: British Columbia Mineral Assessment report #35437. Footnote 2: Channel samples were cut using a diamond saw to collect a continuous 5x5 cm sample. Composite samples were collected from rock chips as continuously and representative as possible along the stated distance along the trench. Standard reference samples as QA/QC were inserted at a rate of 1 in 20 in the sample sequence and all returned within three standard deviations of the reported value. Footnote 3: Gold Equivalent ("AuEq") was calculated using the following metal prices: Au=US$2,600/oz, Ag = US$30/oz with the gold equivalent formula: AuEq = Au + 0.011538462*Ag (the calculation assumes conceptual metallurgical recoveries of 80% for Au and Ag). Footnote 4: British Columbia Mineral Assessment report #38631. Footnote 5: Samples were prepared and analyzed by MSALABS in Langley BC. After preparation, samples were analyzed for Au by fire assay of a 30 g sample with an AAS finish (MSA method FAS-111). All samples were analyzed for 34 elements including Ag by 4-acid digestion of a 0.25 g sample with ICP-ES finish (MSA method ICP-230). Samples >100 g/t Ag were re-analyzed by an ore grade 4-acid digestion single element method with an ICP-ES finish (MAS method ICF-6Ag). Samples >1000 g/t Ag were analyzed by fire assay fusion of a 30 g sample with a gravimetric finish.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Eric Titley, P.Geo., who is independent of Rokmaster and who acts as Rokmaster's Qualified Person.

