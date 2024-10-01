Molten Metals Announces Asset Purchase Agreement with Military Metals Corp.

Vancouver, October 1, 2024 - Molten Metals Corp. (the "Company") (C:MOLT; FSE:Y44), announces that, it has closed the acquisition of a 100% interest in 40 mineral claims located near Val d'Or, Quebec as originally announced on September 23, 2024.

The Company further announces that it has entered into an asset purchase agreement with Military Metals Corp. ("Military Metals") pursuant to which Military Metals has agreed to acquire certain mineral claims from the Company known as the West Gore Antimony Project, located in Nova Scotia, in consideration for $85,000. Closing of the transaction is expected to occur on or before October 4, 2024.

For additional information on the Val D'or property, please see the Company's news release of September 23, 2024, however the Company has determined to retract references to district resources disclosed by third parties and cautions that information concerning district resources is not necessarily indicative of mineralization of the Company's properties.

James MacDonald, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined in NI 43-101 has approved the technical disclosure in this news release.

For Additional Information Please Contact

Brooklyn Reed Corporate Secretary Molten Metals Corp. 778.918.2261

Email: brooklyn@moltenmetalscorp.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the completion of the Transaction on the terms and timing described herein. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.