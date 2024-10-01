Silver Dollar Receives Permits for Discovery-Stage Drilling at its Ranger-Page Project in Idaho's Silver Valley

The drill ready Ranger-Page Project is located in the Coeur d'Alene Mining District that ranks among the world's top producers of silver, lead and zinc

Vancouver, October 1, 2024 - Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV) (OTCQX: SLVDF) (FSE: 4YW) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it is in receipt of all necessary permits from state and local agencies regulating exploration activities at its recently acquired Ranger-Page Project in Idaho's Silver Valley.





Figure 1: Location of the Ranger-Page Project in the Coeur d'Alene Mining District.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://silverdollarresources.com/images/Ranger-Page/Ranger-Page_Silver-Valley.jpg

"Silver Dollar's notice of exploration drilling has been approved by the Idaho Department of Lands and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has given the green light to our drill site reclamation plans," said Mike Romanik, President of Silver Dollar. "With all necessary permits and approvals in place, we are now set to finalize drilling contractor selection and commence mobilization to the property."





Figure 2: Looking NW from the Ranger-Page Project with Interstate 90 and the town of Smelterville on the right.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://silverdollarresources.com/images/Ranger-Page/RP-infrastructure.jpeg

About the Ranger-Page Project

Ranger-Page is a drill-ready project in a world-class silver district. The land package covers six historic mines and is ideally situated near Interstate 90 with year-round access to power, water, local infrastructure and a workforce in the Silver Valley skilled in exploration and mining. The primary target areas are up- and down-plunge from historic underground mining, along strike where ground induced polarization (IP) surveys identify anomalies, and where surface trenching identified near surface mineralization. Additional exploration targets have also been identified away from historic mine infrastructure, using soil geochemical data, geological mapping, and ground IP survey data.





Figure 3: Coloured areas depict anomalous IP targets dipping along faults toward the south.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://silverdollarresources.com/images/Ranger-Page/Ranger-Page_IP-Anomalies.jpg

Dale Moore, P.Geo., an independent Qualified Person (QP) as defined in NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.

About Silver Dollar Resources Inc.

Silver Dollar is a mineral exploration company that is fully funded to execute its near-term exploration plans having closed its last financing with lead orders from billionaire mining investor Eric Sprott and NYSE-listed First Majestic Silver. The Company's primary projects lie within Idaho's prolific Silver Valley and the Durango-Zacatecas silver-gold belt and include the advanced exploration stage Ranger-Page and La Joya projects and the early exploration stage Nora project. Management has an aggressive growth strategy and is actively reviewing potential acquisitions with a focus on drill-ready projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions.

For additional information, you can download our latest presentation here and follow us on X here.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed "Michael Romanik"

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/225169