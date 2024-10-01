Seahawk Gold Corp. Provides Update to Shareholders

Vancouver, October 1, 2024 - Seahawk Gold Corp. (CSE: SEAG) (OTC Pink: SEHKF) ("Seahawk") announces that it has agreed to extend the date listed in the letter agreement that will be replaced by a "Definitive Agreement" with FLEXGPU, to October 18, 2024.

FLEXGPU is an AI data center development company, which will involve the acquisition by Seahawk of all of the issued and outstanding shares of FLEXGPU (the "Transaction"). On completion of the Transaction, Seahawk will carry on the business currently conducted by FLEXGPU. The Transaction will constitute a "change of business" under the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), and will require the approval of Seahawk's shareholders.

Seahawk is continuing its work towards the satisfactory completion of due diligence, obtaining the approval of the CSE, and any other regulatory body having jurisdiction, and the approval of its shareholders.

The agreement may be terminated by Seahawk at any time if it is not satisfied with the results of its due diligence investigations of FLEXGPU, and may be terminated by either party if (a) the Definitive Agreement has not been entered into on or by October 18, 2024; (b) the Closing has not taken place on or by November 30, 2024; or (c) the CSE indicates that it will not approve the Transaction.

Trading in Seahawk's stock will remain halted pending completion of the Transaction. Further updates will be provided by Seahawk as it works towards the completion of the Transaction.

About Seahawk Gold Corp.

Seahawk Gold Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian resource exploration company trading in Canada (CSE: SEAG), the U.S. (OTC Pink: SEHKF). Seahawk is the 100% owner four properties along the Urban-Barry Greenstone Belt in the Abitibi sub province of mining friendly Quebec, Canada.

