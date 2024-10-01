Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. Announces Update with Respect to Transfer of Listing to NEX and Appointment of a New Chief Financial Officer

Toronto, October 1, 2024 - Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: JUB.H) (the "Company") announces that further to the press release dated September 25, 2024, upon the transfer of its listing to NEX Board ("NEX") of the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange"), the trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended until the Company comes back into compliance with NEX requirements relating to minimum share distribution. Reinstatement to trading can occur only when the Exchange has concluded its reinstatement review to ensure the Company has satisfactorily complied with Exchange requirements. The Company also confirms, as of the date of this news release, that there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not yet been generally disclosed.

Appointment of Sonia Agustina as Chief Financial Officer

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Sonia Agustina, as its Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective October 1, 2024.

Ms. Agustina brings more than 20 years of extensive experience in finance, regulatory requirements, equity markets and public company administration of publicly traded companies. Ms. Agustina has served as VP and CFO for a number of TSX Venture Exchange and Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) listed and non-listed companies over the past several years. Ms. Agustina is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) and holds a Bachelor of Administrative Studies (Honours) from York University.

Ms. Agustina will succeed Mr. Joshua Aina, who has served as the Company's CFO since January 2024.

