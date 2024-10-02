Harvest Gold Contracts IOS Geoscientifiques for Soil Geochem, Prospecting and Mapping on its Urban Barry Properties in Quebec

Vancouver, British Columbia / October 2, 2024 ? TheNewswire - Harvest Gold Corp. (TSXV: HVG) ("Harvest Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has signed a contract to undertake a geochemical, prospecting and mapping program on its district scale, three property package, in the Urban-Barry region of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt commencing this month (see Figure 1).

The results of this upcoming exploration work on the Company's flagship Mosseau property (Figure 2), in conjunction with historical information and recently completed high resolution magnetic data will guide the geological team in defining priority targets for a planned drill program this winter.

Prospecting and geological mapping along favourable structures are also planned for the Urban Barry and LaBelle properties.

The Company has awarded the contract to IOS Geo Scientifiques of Chicoutimi, Quebec. IOS is a well-known and highly respected consulting group with renowned experts in geochemistry and have been active throughout Quebec for 23 years.

Qualified Person Disclosure

The disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo. (OGQ 364), Qualified Person for Harvest Gold. Mr. Martin serves as a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

About Harvest Gold Corporation

Harvest Gold is focused on exploring for near surface gold deposits and copper-gold porphyry deposits in politically stable mining jurisdictions. Harvest Gold's board of directors, management team and technical advisors have collective geological and financing experience exceeding 400 years.

Harvest Gold has three active gold projects focused in the Urban Barry area, totalling 329 claims covering 17,539.25 ha, located approximately 45-70 km west of Osisko-Gold Fields Windfall Deposit.

Harvest Gold acknowledges that the Mosseau Gold Project straddles the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay and Abitibi territories. Harvest Gold is committed to developing positive and mutually beneficial relationships based on respect and transparency with local Indigenous communities.

Harvest Gold's three properties, Mosseau, Urban-Barry and LaBelle are outlined in black. Together they cover approximately 45 km of favorable strike within the volcanics.



Figure 1: Harvest Gold properties in the Urban-Barry Region



Figure 2: Proposed Soil Sampling Program overlain on Magnetic data on Mosseau

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Rick Mark

President and CEO

Harvest Gold Corporation

For more information please contact:

Rick Mark or Jan Urata

@ 604.737.2303 or info@harvestgoldcorp.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Harvest Gold expects to occur, are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.

Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

