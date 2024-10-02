Valkea Resources Announces Engagement of Market Maker Services from DS Market Solutions

Vancouver, October 2, 2024 - Valkea Resources Corp. (TSXV: OZ) (formerly Outback Goldfields Corp.) (the "Company" or "Valkea") is pleased to announce that it has retained DS Market Solutions Inc. ("DS Market") to provide equity trading advisory and liquidity provider services in accordance with TSXV policies and subject to the approval of the TSXV.

DS Market will trade the securities of the Company on the TSXV for the purpose of maintaining an orderly market. In consideration of the services provided by DS Market, the Company will pay DS Market a monthly fee of C$5,000 from the Company's available cash for a minimum term of one month and renewable for successive one-month terms thereafter. Either party may terminate the arrangement by providing written notice to that effect 30 days prior to the end of the then current term. The services provided by DS Market commenced on October 2, 2024.

The Company and DS Market are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and DS Market has no interest, directly or indirectly in the Company or its securities. DS Market will not receive shares or options as compensation, nor have they indicated any immediate intent to acquire shares of the Company through the open market or otherwise. The capital used for market making will be provided by DS Market.

About DS Market

DS Market is an equity trading advisor to issuers looking to enhance liquidity in their public traded securities. DS Market was incorporated in Mississauga, Ontario in April 2024 and the offices of DS Market are located in Mississauga, Ontario. Mr. David Sears is the sole owner of DS Market and will be providing the services on behalf of DS Market. DS Market's contact is davidsears@dsmarketsolutions.com.

About Valkea Resources

Valkea Resources (formerly Outback Goldfields) is at the forefront of gold exploration in Finland's highly prospective Central Lapland Greenstone Belt (CLGB). With an extensive portfolio of high-potential projects, including our flagship Paana project, Valkea Resources is committed to discovering and advancing significant gold deposits in one of the world's emerging gold districts.

Contact Information

For more information please contact:

Chris Donaldson, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements in this news release include but are not limited to commencement of trading on the TSXV.

Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analyses and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Management believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: the benefits of the Acquisition and the Offering; the Company's ability to carry on exploration and development activities; the timely receipt of required approvals; the price of metals; the integration of assets acquired by the Company; and the Company's ability to obtain financing as and when required and on reasonable terms. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include but are not limited to: the Company's early stage of development; the fluctuation of the price of metals; the availability of additional funding as and when required; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; the timing and ability to maintain and, where necessary, obtain necessary permits and licenses; the uncertainty in geologic, hydrological, metallurgical and geotechnical studies and opinions; infrastructure risks, including access to water and power; environmental risks and hazards; risks associated with negative operating cash flow; and risks associated with dilution. For a further discussion of risks relevant to the Company, see the Company's other public disclosure documents.

Although management has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There is no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as, and to the extent required by, applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/225337