First Tellurium Subsidiary PyroDelta Energy Developing New Thermoelectric Generator for Emergency and Recreational Use

Using a propane canister or diesel - First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL, OTC: FSTTF), reports that the Company's majority-owned subsidiary PyroDelta Energy is completing a prototype thermoelectric generator that uses widely-available propane canisters or diesel as its heat source. The generator is silent, contains no moving parts, weighs less than five pounds and generates 20 watts of power for at least six hours on one eight-ounce propane canister or a cup of diesel. The device is designed to provide quiet, efficient power for emergency and recreational use with far less exhaust than diesel or gasoline-powered generators.

"The thermoelectric generator will be able to power laptops, lights, cell phone chargers, or even a small twelve-volt refrigerator or freezer," said PyroDelta's Director of Engineering Michael Abdelmaseh.

"Conventional generators are notoriously loud, and they generate a lot of exhaust," added Abdelmaseh. "This device, being totally silent, could be used on an apartment or condo balcony as long as there is sufficient ventilation for the heater's combustion. This makes it very accessible and ideal for use in just about any environment. It would also provide silent power in an outdoor setting when camping."

Abdelmaseh added that PyroDelta will present a video demonstration of the device later this month.

First Tellurium President and CEO Tyrone Docherty emphasized the need for a simple, quiet generator to power electronic devices. "Considering the number of recent extreme weather emergencies, including Hurricane Helene in the southeast US, a device like this could keep people communicating, working and accessing the internet without needing an expensive, noisy generator that produces toxic exhaust and consumes a lot of fuel."

Said Abdelmaseh, "Because the device works off temperature differentials, it would provide the most power in cold air. This would make it ideal to use in winter months, especially when ice storms or heavy snow cause power outages."

Docherty noted that PyroDelta is developing the device in concert with its automobile thermoelectric generator designed to replace alternators and power a vehicle's electric devices, saving significant amounts of fuel.

"We have advanced funds to PyroDelta for equipment purchase and to set up a small facility in Florida to assemble the device, retrofit it into an automobile and demonstrate its ability to generate electrical power from the temperature differentials within a combustion engine."

About First Tellurium Corp.

First Tellurium's unique business model is to generate revenue and value through mineral discovery, project development, project generation and development of tellurium-based technologies.

First Tellurium proudly adheres to, and supports, the principles and rights set out in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and in particular the fundamental proposition of free, prior and informed consent. First Tellurium is listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the symbol "FTEL" and on the OTC under the symbol "FSTTF". Further information about FTEL and its projects can be found on www.firsttellurium.com.

