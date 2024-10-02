Red Metal Resources Announces Grant of Stock Options

Vancouver, October 2, 2024 - Red Metal Resources Ltd. (CSE: RMES) (OTC Pink: RMESF) (FSE: I660) ("Red Metal" or the "Company") announces the grant of stock options pursuant to the Company's stock option plan to directors, officers, management company employees, and consultants of the Company to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,200,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.12 per common share. Pursuant to the terms of the option agreements, 1,200,000 options will vest immediately and will expire two years from the date of grant.

The common shares issuable upon the exercise of the options granted to directors and officers will not be subject to a customary hold period, as permitted by prospectus exemption 2.24 of NI 45-106 in regard to the issuance of the options.

The common shares issuable upon the exercise of the options granted to management company employees will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day commencing on the date of option grant.

About Red Metal Resources Ltd.

Red Metal Resources is a mineral exploration company focused on growth through acquiring, exploring and developing copper-cobalt-gold assets in Chile. The Company's projects are located in the prolific Candelaria iron oxide copper-gold (IOCG) belt of Chile's coastal Cordillera. Red Metal is quoted on the CSE under the symbol RMES, on OTC Link alternative trading system on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol RMESF, and on Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol I660.

