Yara drives hydrogen economy with new ammonia import terminal

Today, Yara International officially opened its new ammonia import terminal in Brunsbüttel, Germany. Brunsbüttel is located on the North Sea and Kiel Canal, making it an ideal hub for enabling the hydrogen economy in Germany. With the new terminal, Yara has the infrastructure to enable imports of up to three million tonnes of low-emission ammonia to Europe annually.

Yara, the world's leading crop nutrition company, today inaugurates its new ammonia import terminal in Brunsbüttel in the presence of representatives from German and Norwegian authorities. The terminal is part of Yara's strategy to strengthen its core nitrogen business while generating value-accretive growth in a low-carbon future.

"As the world's largest shipper and distributer of ammonia, Yara Clean Ammonia is in a pole position to secure low-emission ammonia supply to Germany, at competitive prices. With its leading global ammonia position, Yara can help kick-start the German hydrogen economy, laying the ground for a net zero future," says Hans Olav Raen, CEO Yara Clean Ammonia. Up to 3 million tonnes of low-CO2 ammonia can be imported annually via the terminal in Brunsbüttel. This would correspond to 530,000 tonnes of hydrogen or around 5% of the total European hydrogen target for 2030.

With its significant import capacity, Yara's new terminal in Brunsbüttel will play an important role in enabling the German hydrogen strategy and contribute to the country's energy transition. Uniquely located on the North Sea and the Kiel Canal, Brunsbüttel is ideally placed to become a central hub, not only for Germany, but also for Europe's hydrogen economy.

"For 50 years, we have been manufacturing products of fundamental importance to Germany and Europe here at the Brunsbüttel site. Today's inauguration represents a new milestone and an important step towards a low-carbon future" states Sven Kohnke, plant manager Yara Brunsbüttel.

The ammonia can be delivered directly from the terminal to the point of use, where it could be cracked to low-emission hydrogen. The competitiveness of German industry, not least steel and chemicals, can only be maintained through decarbonization. This can be achieved through cracking low-emission ammonia to hydrogen, for which significant quantities of ammonia will be needed.

Low-emission ammonia is produced by electrolysis using renewable electricity or using carbon capture and storage (CCS). Low-emission ammonia has key advantages that makes it attractive as a decarbonization product in hard-to-abate sectors. This includes the traditional ammonia use such as fertilizers but also new applications such as a low-emission shipping fuel, emission cuts for refineries, power generation, and as a hydrogen carrier.

Demand for low-emission ammonia in Germany is expected to increase significantly in the coming years. The Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection estimates that up to 70 percent of future national ammonia requirements will have to be imported by 2030. After this, the volumes will be even higher.

The energy partnership between Germany and Norway plays a key role. In June, Yara officially opened its renewable hydrogen pilot plant in Norway, the plant is the largest of its kind in Europe and represents an important steppingstone towards a low-carbon future. [See also: Yara opens renewable hydrogen plant: "A major milestone" | Yara International]

About Yara

Yara's mission is to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. We pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth through reducing emissions from crop nutrition production and developing low-emission energy solutions. Yara's ambition is focused on growing a nature-positive food future that creates value for our customers, shareholders, and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.

To drive the green shift in fertilizer production, shipping, and other energy intensive industries, Yara will produce ammonia with significantly lower emissions. We provide digital tools for precision farming and work closely with partners at all levels of the food value chain to share knowledge and promote more efficient and sustainable solutions.

The world's largest ammonia provider, we will unlock the low-carbon and renewable value chains and drive the development of clean ammonia, a hydrogen carrier, globally. Yara operates the largest global ammonia network with 13 ships, access to 18 ammonia terminals and multiple ammonia production and consumption sites across the world, incl. Brunsbüttel in Germany.

The world's largest AdBlue® (Diesel Exhaust Fluid) producer, Yara will capture further growth opportunities in the transport sector - incl. low-carbon and renewable fuel for the shipping industry and in multiple industrial applications, incl. power

production. The Brunsbüttel plant currently has an annual production capacity of 800,000 tons of ammonia, 770,000 tonnes of urea and 1,8 million tonnes of AdBlue.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry's only global crop nutrition company. With 18,000 employees and operations in more than 60 countries, sustainability is an integral part of our business model. In 2023, Yara reported revenues of USD 15.5 billion. For more information, visit www.yara.com.

Media contacts:

Mechthild Mohr????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????

Yara Deutschland????????????????????????????????????????? ?

E-mail: mechthild.mohr@yara.com ??????????????????????????

Mobile: + 49 151 169 54754

Hilde Steinfeld????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????

Yara Clean Ammonia???????????????????????????????????????????????????? ?

E-mail: hilde.steinfeld@yara.com??????? ??????????????????????????

Mobile: + 47 993 53 030

