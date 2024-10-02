Golden Horse Completes Acquisition of Ennuin Project

Perth, October 2, 2024 - Golden Horse Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: GHML) ("Golden Horse" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has satisfied the transfer conditions under terms of the Ennuin Sale Agreement, as amended July 22, 2024, and has paid the vendors the final cash payment of A$150,000 (the "Final Cash Payment") to acquire tenements E77/2942, G77/123, L77/262, M77/450, P77/4629, P77/4630, and P77/4631 (collectively, the "Ennuin Project"). The Ennuin Project is located approximately 360km east of Perth, Western Australia and forms part of the Company's Southern Cross consolidation strategy.

The Company originally executed the Ennuin Sale Agreement on August 1, 2023, and under the terms of the Ennuin Sale Agreement, the Company:

made a cash payment of A$100,000 in August 2023;

elected to extend the term of the agreement by 6 months to August 1, 2024 with a cash payment of A$50,000 in February 2024; and

on May 1, 2024 issued A$175,000 worth of common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares") (being 434,891 Shares (on a post consolidated basis)).

Satisfying the transfer conditions and making the Final Cash Payment meets all of the Company's obligations under the terms of the amended Ennuin Sale Agreement.

Golden Horse will undertake a detailed review of all remaining historical data of the Ennuin Project to better understand the geology of the area which will then be used to generate priority drill targets. This work will be compiled by the Company's in-house geology team, who are well versed in the different styles of geology in the area.

Commenting on the transaction, Golden Horse MD & CEO Nicholas Anderson said:

"We consider the Ennuin Project critical to our long-term plans for the Southern Cross region and are delighted to have completed the acquisition of the Ennuin Project. The acquisition is further evidence of the progress the Company has made over the past 18 months with its consolidation strategy.

"With record gold prices and the long-term bullish sentiment around gold, the Company's large tenement holding in one of Australia's leading gold districts, places it in a strong position to add long term value to all shareholders."

For and on behalf of the Board

Nicholas Anderson

Managing Director & CEO

