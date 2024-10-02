Kapa Gold Appoints Mining Executive Joanna-Josephine Pantazidou as New Board Director

Industry Expert Brings over 15 Years of Practical Mine Development Expertise to Strengthen Kapa Gold's Leadership Team

Vancouver, October 2, 2024 - KAPA Gold Inc. (TSXV: KAPA) ("Kapa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Joanna-Josephine Pantazidou to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mrs. Pantazidou, an accomplished mining executive with over 15 years of experience across the precious and base metals sectors, brings a wealth of technical and strategic insight to the Company as it advances its portfolio of gold projects in North America.

Mrs. Pantazidou's career has spanned three continents, where she has led engineering and operational teams in both public and private junior mining companies, including her recent role as Chairwoman and Director at MFD Investment Holdings, a company focused on mine development across multiple continents. Her proven track record of coordinating large-scale technical projects, combined with her experience in overseeing growth initiatives for leading firms such as Freeport McMoRan, Barrick, and Skeena Resources, positions her as a key asset to Kapa Gold's future endeavours.

"We are thrilled to welcome Joanna-Josephine Pantazidou to our Board of Directors," said David Paxton, CEO of Kapa Gold. "Her extensive experience in developing mining projects and her strong mining and metallurgical background will be instrumental as we continue to drive the development of our Blackhawk Gold Property. We believe her unique background and deep industry knowledge will contribute significantly to our strategic objectives."

About Joanna-Josephine Pantazidou

Mrs. Pantazidou has a Diploma in Mining and Metallurgical Engineering from the National Technical University of Athens. She has built a distinguished career in the mining sector and is known for her practical engineering solutions and expertise in both engineering and operations. Her early career included key roles in major operations and projects with both Barrick and Freeport. She eventually branched off and co-founded Mine Plus Group, where she has spearheaded over 300 due diligence evaluations and contributed to numerous multi-billion-dollar mining projects on behalf of owners and investors. Her leadership in metallurgical and process engineering, alongside her executive management roles, underscores her commitment to advancing innovative mining practices.

About Kapa Gold

Kapa Gold Inc. is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing its portfolio of high-potential gold projects in North America. The Company's flagship project, the Blackhawk Gold Property, aims to deliver significant shareholder value through strategic exploration and development initiatives. Kapa Gold is dedicated to responsible mining, sustainable growth, and contributing positively to the communities in which it operates.

To learn more, visit www.kapagold.com.

