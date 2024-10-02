Tajiri to Close First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, Oct. 2, 2024 - Tajiri Resources Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: TAJ) is pleased to announce that subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval it will close the first tranche of the non-brokered private placement announced September 23rd, 2024.

The first tranche of the offering raised proceeds of $495,000 and will see the Company issue 9,900,000 units priced at $0.05 per unit. Each unit consisted of one common share and one common share purchase warrant with each warrant exercisable at $0.l0 for 36 months from the closing date. The warrants are also subject to an acceleration clause whereby if, following the Closing, the closing price of the Company's common shares for any ten (10) consecutive trading days equals or exceeds $0.25, the Issuer may, upon providing written notice to the holders of Warrants, accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the date that is thirty (30) days following the date of such notice, which may provided by way of regular press release.

Proceeds from the placement will be used for exploration and development of the Company's mineral properties and for general working capital. Fees were paid on a portion of the offering in the amount of $32,550 cash and 651,000 Broker Warrants with the same terms as those attached to the units. All shares issued will be subject to a mandatory four month and a day hold period.

On Behalf of the Board,

Tajiri Resources Corp.



Graham Keevil,

President & CEO

About Tajiri Resources Corp.

Tajiri Resources Corp. is a junior gold exploration and development company with exploration assets located in two of the worlds least explored and highly prospective greenstone belts of Burkina Faso, West Africa and Guyana, South America. Led by a team of industry professionals with a combined 100 plus years' experience the Company continues to generate shareholder value through exploration.

