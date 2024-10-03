Taurus Gold Corp. Announces Intention to Close First Tranche of Private Placement

Vancouver, October 2, 2024 - Taurus Gold Corp. (CSE: TAUR) (OTCQB: TARGF) ("Taurus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to close the first tranche (the "First Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units (the "Private Placement") on October 9, 2024, whereby the Company intends to issue 920,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of $46,000.

Each Unit shall consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one-half common share purchase warrant of the Company ("Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share (a "Warrant Share") for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the date of issue at an exercise price of $0.10 per Warrant Share.

The securities to be issued pursuant to the First Tranche are subject to a four month and one day hold from the date of issuance.

The funds raised pursuant to the Private Placement shall be for general working capital purposes (general and administrative).

Although the Company may pay a finder's fee to eligible persons in compliance with applicable securities laws and exchange policies in connection with the Private Placement, no finder's fees were paid in connection wit the First Tranche. The Private Placement remains subject to the approval of the Canadian Stock Exchange.

About Taurus Gold Corp.

Taurus Gold Corp. currently has approx. 37 million shares outstanding and is a mineral exploration company with a focus on gold exploration. Taurus Gold Corp. has a 51% ownership and an option to earn a 100% interest in the Charlotte property. The Charlotte property is located in the traditional territory of the Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation.

Forward-looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein are forward-looking, other than statements of historical fact. Generally, the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "is expected", or "will continue", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Taurus Gold to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements. Although Taurus Gold has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information or statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information or statements. The forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are made as of the date hereof and Taurus Gold disclaims, except as required by applicable securities laws, any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information.

