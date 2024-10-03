TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, Oct. 2, 2024 -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2937

ROUTE 109 RESOURCES INC. ("RTE")

formerly BMEX Gold Inc. ("BMEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: October 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the Directors of the Company on August 26, 2024, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Friday, October 4, 2024, the common shares of Route 109 Resources Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Bmex Gold Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which 16,615,889 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: RTE (New) CUSIP Number: 779291103 (New)

_______________________________________

24/10/02 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2938

ARCPOINT INC. ("ARC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a disposition of all of the Company's equity interest in its wholly owned subsidiary ARCpoint Franchise Group LLC (the "Subsidiary") into a new joint venture (the "JV") with an arm's length party (the "JV Partner").

Pursuant to the terms of the transaction, the Company will contribute all of its equity interest in the Subsidiary to the JV in return for a 29.5% interest in the JV. The JV Partner will contribute all its business to the JV in return for a 70.5% interest in the JV.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 20, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2939

BMEX GOLD INC. ("BMEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $1,201,244.40



Offering: 5,009,996 Flow-Through (FT) Listed Shares with 5,009,996 warrants attached.

2,998,300 Non-Flow-Through (NFT) Listed Shares with 2,998,300 warrants

attached





Offering Price: $0.15 per FT and NFT Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.20 per Listed Share for a 2-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated July 26, 2024, August 6, 2024,

and October 1, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2940

CMC Metals Ltd. ("CMB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: October 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 4,103,571

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: September 27, 2024 (as to 2,161,557 warrants).

October 12, 2024 (as to 1,942,013 warrants).



New Expiry Date of Warrants: September 27, 2025 (as to 2,161,557 warrants).

October 13, 2025 (as to 1,942,013 warrants).



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 8,207,139 shares with 4,103,570 share purchase warrants attached, which were accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 14, 2022.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2941

CHARBONE HYDROGEN CORPORATION ("CH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,800,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per common share to settle outstanding debt of $180,000.

Number of Creditors: 5 Creditors

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 17, 2023, July 24, 2024, and September 18, 2024.

CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (« CH »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 2 octobre 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 1 800 000 actions ordinaires à un prix réputé de 0,10 $ par action en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 180 000 $.

Nombre de créanciers : 5 créanciers

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société le 17 novembre 2023, le 24 juillet 2024, et le 18 septembre 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2942

CIELO WASTE SOLUTIONS CORP. ("CMC") ("CMC.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: October 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Offering: $2,130,000 principal amount of convertible debentures convertible into

5,325,000 common shares with 5,325,000 detachable warrants



Conversion Price: $0.40 per common share



Maturity date: 24 months from the date of issuance



Interest rate: 12% per annum



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.70 per common share for a 2-year period, subject to an acceleration right Commissions in Securities:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 5,250









Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.70 for

a 2-year period











Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated February 22, 2024, March 11,

2024, April 5, 2024, April 30, 2024 and May 31, 2024





_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2943

Cosa Resources Corp. ("COSA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an asset purchase agreement dated July 26, 2024 (the "Agreement") between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Vendor") to acquire 100% ownership of two mineral claims totaling 6,049 hectares in the Athabasca basin, Saskatchewan (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company shall issue 250,000 shares of the Company as consideration (the "Consideration Shares"). The Vendor has agreed to voluntary resale restrictions whereby 50% of the Consideration Shares will become free trading six months after closing.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 29, 2024 and August 6, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2944

FOUNDERS METALS INC. ("FDR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the amendment of the arm's length option agreement of the Antino Project (the "Property") between the Company, Nana Resources N.V. ("Nana"), and Lawa Gold N.V. ("Lawa"). The Property consists of the Antino gold project in southeastern Suriname. Lawa in the legal and beneficial owner of the Property; Nana is the legal and beneficial owner of Lawa.

Pursuant to the terms of the amending agreement, the Company will issue a total of 1,615,000 shares to Nana, of which 475,000 shares were already issued at a price of $0.20 per share on March 27, 2023, and 1,140,000 shares will be issued at a price of $2.69 per share. The Company will also pay a total of $1,650,000 USD in order to complete the first option stage to acquire 51.0% of the Property. The Company has already completed a minimum of $6,000,000 USD in exploration expenditures on the Property under the first option stage. The Company can further acquire 19.0% interest in the Property with a payment of $1,500,000 USD, issuing 95,000 shares of the Company, and incurring a minimum of $10,000,000 USD in exploration expenditures on the Property, within 2 years of the completion of the first stage option. Lastly, the Company can acquire an additional 5.0% interest in the Property, for a total of 75.0% interest, if the Company incurs a minimum $10,000,000 USD in exploration expenditures within 3 years of completion of the second stage option.

No finder's fees were payable.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 6, 2024, and October 1, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2945

GPM METALS INC. ("GPM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $2,500,000



Offering: 41,666,668 Listed Shares with 20,833,334 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.06 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.10 per warrant for a 2-year period







Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A







Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated August 19, 2024 and September

5, 2024.





_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2946

GR Silver Mining Ltd. ("GRSL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $2,369,174.08



Offering: 14,807,338 Listed Shares with 7,403,667 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.16 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.22 per Listed Share for a two-year period Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants

Finders 0 696,180





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.22 for

a two-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated September 9, 2024, September

13, 2024, September 17, 2024, and September 27, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2947

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. ("FEO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Debt Settled: $92,633.75 Securities Issued: 597,630 Listed Shares



Issue Price: $0.155 per Listed Share



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated October 1, 2024.

______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2948

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. ("SMN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Oct. 02, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2949

SUN SUMMIT MINERALS CORP. ("SMN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, Oct. 02, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2950

VOLT CARBON TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("VCT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $250,025.04



Offering: 5,556,112 Flow-Through Shares



Offering Price: $0.045 per Flow-Through Share Warrant Exercise Terms N/A











Non-Cash Commissions:

Units Warrants









Finders (Aggregate): N/A 311,150





Commission Terms: Each non-transferrable warrant is exercisable at $0.05 for

a 2-Year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated July 22, 2024, August 13,

2023 and September 23, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2951

Western Exploration Inc. ("WEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $1,699,999.38



Offering: 1,603,773 Listed Shares with 801,886 warrants attached



Offering Price: $1.06 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $1.36 per warrant for period of 24 months



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated September 18, 2024 and

September 24, 2024

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange